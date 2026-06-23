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Veteran Singer Alka Yagnik Honoured With Padma Bhushan

Before receiving the honour, she touched Prime Minister Narendra Modi's feet as a mark of respect

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Veteran Singer Alka Yagnik Honoured With Padma Bhushan
Alka Yagnik receives Padma Bhushan. (Photo: X)
  • Alka Yagnik received the Padma Bhushan from President Droupadi Murmu on June 23 in Delhi
  • Alka Yagnik's latest song was Naram Kaalja for Amar Singh Chamkila
  • She holds records for most female solo songs alongside Lata Mangeshkar and Asha Bhosle
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Singer Alka was honoured with the Padma Bhushan by President Droupadi Murmu on June 23 at the second investiture ceremony held at Rashtrapati Bhavan in Delhi.

Before receiving the honour, she touched Prime Minister Narendra Modi's feet as a mark of respect.

Before Alka Yagnik, Mammootty was conferred with the Padma Bhushan.

'About Padma Honour, My Daughter Told Me'

Back in March, when asked who first broke the news of her Padma Bhushan, Alka Yagnik told NDTV, "My daughter told me. I am very happy to hear. I would like to thank Bharat Sarkar for considering me for this honour."

In 2024, Alka Yagnik revealed her rare hearing disorder publicly via an Instagram post.

An excerpt from her detailed Instagram post read, "It has been diagnosed by my docs as a rare sensory neural nerve hearing loss, due to a viral attack... This sudden, major setback has caught me completely unaware. As I attempt to come to terms with it, please keep me in your prayers."

Her voice was last heard in Imtiaz Ali's Amar Singh Chamkila (2024), where she sang Naram Kaalja, composed by AR Rahman.

Achievements

Alka Yagnik holds many records to her credit. She has sung the maximum number of female solo songs in her Bollywood career, alongside Lata Mangeshkar and Asha Bhosle.

Several of her soundtracks were included in the BBC's "Top 40 Bollywood Soundtracks of All Time."

She is the most popular music artist of all time on YouTube, with mentions in the Guinness Book of World Records for 17 billion streams in 2021 and 16.6 billion in 2020.

As of 2026, she remains the most-streamed weekly music artist on YouTube.

Including two National Film Awards, Alka Yagnik won two Bengal Film Journalists' Association Awards and seven Filmfare Awards for Best Female Playback Singer over the years.

Trained in classical music, Alka Yagnik began singing at the age of four. She dominated the playback scene in the Hindi film industry for more than four decades.

Some of her all-time hits include Chori Chori Chupke ChupkeAaye Ho Meri Zindagi MeinGali Mein Aaj Chaand NiklaTu Shayar Hai Main Teri Shayari, to name a few.

ALSO READ: Malayalam Superstar Mammootty Receives Padma Bhushan

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