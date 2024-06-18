Alka Yagnik Diagnosed With 'Rare' Hearing Disorder: 'Suddenly, I Was Not Able To Hear Anything'

Alka Yagnik shared this image. (courtesy: alkayagnik)

Alka Yagnik has been diagnosed with a rare hearing disorder. The singer shared the news by posting a detailed note on Instagram. On Monday, Alka Yagnik posted a picture of herself and said that she stopped hearing anything after walking out of a flight. The singer wrote, “To all my fans, friends, followers and well-wishers. A few weeks ago, as I walked out of a flight, I suddenly felt I was not able to hear anything. Having mustered some courage in the weeks following the episode, I want to break my silence now for all my friends and well-wishers who have been asking me why I'm missing in action.”

Shedding light on the diagnosis, Alka Yagnik added, “It has been diagnosed by my docs as a rare sensory neural nerve hearing loss, due to a viral attack…This sudden, major setback has caught me completely unaware. As I attempt to come to terms with it please keep me in your prayers.”

Alka Yagnik concluded her note with a message for her fans and industry colleagues. She said, “For my fans and young colleagues, I would add a word of caution regarding exposure to very loud music and headphones. One day, I wish to share the health perils of my professional life. With all your love and support I am hoping to recalibrate my life and come back to you soon. Your support and understanding will mean the world to me in this critical hour…”

Alka Yagnik's friends and industry colleagues have showered love and support in the comments section. Actress Ila Arun wrote, “So sorry to hear this Dearest Alka I saw your picture and reacted, but then I read, it's heartbreaking, But with blessings. And today's Best Doctors you will be fine and soon we will be hearing your sweet voice Love you always take care.” Sonu Nigam said, “I knew something was not right.. I'll see you when I get back..God speed your recovery.” Poonam Dhillon commented, “So much Love for you & so many Duas and blessings. You will get all the power of love to heal and be your beautiful Healthy self soon. Love you.” Many others followed suit.

Alka Yagnik has been the voice behind many famous Bollywood tracks including Udja Kale Kawan, Oodhni, Chori Chori Chupke Chupke, Aaye Ho Meri Zindagi Mein, and many more. She has won Best Female Playback Singer seven times at the Filmfare Awards.