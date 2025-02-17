Rekha Shows Hrithik Roshan's Face When Paps Ask, "Where's Jadoo?"

The makers of the Netflix original The Roshans hosted a success bash last night in Mumbai. Hrithik Roshan, Rakesh Roshan and Rajesh Roshan with other family members arrived at the event in style. Among other attendees were Rekha, Neetu Kapoor, Jeetendra, Alka Yagnik, Udit Narayan, David Dhawan.

A video went viral from the event. In the video, Rekha, Rakesh Roshan and Hrithik Roshan posed for the paparazzi on the red carpet. When a paparazzo asks, "Where is Jadoo?", Rekha points at Hrithik's face, prompting a laugh from the father-son duo. For context, Rekha played Hrithik Roshan's mother in the 2002 sci-fi thriller Koi... Mil Gaya. For Jadoo reference, the film revolves around an alien named Jadoo and how Rohit (played by Hrithik Roshan) developed friendship with him.

Take a look at the video here:

Siddharth Anand also shared fun-filled pictures from the event featuring himself, Hrithik Roshan, Tiger Shroff, Vaani Kapoor. Siddharth Anand directed the trio in the film War.

Sharing the pictures, Siddharth Anand wrote, "Reunion for the ages! #TeamWar."

Take a look:

The Roshans, a Netflix documentary, tracks the glorious journey of Bollywood's one of the influential film families.

In his review, film critic Saibal Chatterjee gave the series 3 stars and wrote, "Laced with interviews with Anil Kapoor, Shah Rukh Khan, Madhuri Dixit, Ranbir Kapoor, Abhishek Bachchan and Pinkie Roshan, among many others, the Roshans abounds in nuggets of information that were hitherto outside the pale of public knowledge.

"In the case of Roshan, the docu-series stages reenactments with actors playing the music director, his wife and singer Ira Roshan, Kidar Sharma. Mukesh, his wife, Indeevar and Shailendra to narrate stories of the turning points of his career and the creation of a few of his most-loved songs."