Malayalam Superstar Mammootty Receives Padma Bhushan

Mammootty has been conferred with the Padma Bhushan by President Droupadi Murmu on June 23 at the second investiture ceremony held at Rashtrapati Bhavan in Delhi.

His son and actor Dulquer Salmaan accompanied him.

Mammootty has acted in more than 400 films across multiple languages during a career spanning over five decades. Beyond cinema, he is also known for supporting various social causes and charitable initiatives.

Back in January, Mammootty expressed his joy after being named a recipient of the Padma Bhushan, one of India's highest civilian honours.

Reacting to the announcement, the actor spoke candidly about the emotional significance of the recognition. Speaking to Mathrubhumi News, Mammootty said, "Santosham, athi santhosham... there is nothing bigger than the honour from the country."

Dharmendra was conferred with the posthumous Padma Vibhushan, India's second-highest civilian honour, and his wife, Hema Malini, received the award on his behalf in Delhi on May 25.

This year, the President approved 131 Padma Awards, including five Padma Vibhushan, 13 Padma Bhushan, and 113 Padma Shri honours. The awards, announced annually on Republic Day, recognise distinguished contributions in fields such as art, social work, public affairs, science and engineering, literature, education, medicine, sports, trade and industry, and civil service.

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