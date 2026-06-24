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Dulquer Salmaan Posts Family Pics With PM Narendra Modi As Mammootty Gets Padma Bhushan: "Unforgettable Day"

Besides Dulquer Salmaan, Mammootty's wife Sulfath Kutty, daughter Kutty Surumi, and daughter-in-law Amal accompanied him

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Dulquer Salmaan Posts Family Pics With PM Narendra Modi As Mammootty Gets Padma Bhushan: "Unforgettable Day"
Dulquer Salmaan and his family with PM Narendra Modi.
  • Dulquer Salmaan accompanied Mammootty at the Padma Bhushan ceremony on June 23
  • Mammootty was honoured by President Droupadi Murmu at Rashtrapati Bhavan in Delhi
  • Dulquer shared photos with Prime Minister Narendra Modi during the award event
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Dulquer Salmaan accompanied his father, Mammootty, as he was conferred with the Padma Bhushan by President Droupadi Murmu on June 23 at the second investiture ceremony held at Rashtrapati Bhavan in Delhi.

Besides Dulquer, Mammootty's wife Sulfath Kutty, daughter Kutty Surumi, and daughter-in-law Amal accompanied him. Dulquer has now shared a few pictures featuring all of them with Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

He captioned his post, "An absolute privilege to meet and spend time with our Honourable Prime Minister of India, Shri Narendra Modi Ji as we witnessed my father, Shri Mammootty being honoured for a lifetime of extraordinary work. A truly unforgettable day for our family." Take a look at the post below:

Mammootty has acted in more than 400 films across multiple languages during a career spanning over five decades. Beyond cinema, he is also known for supporting various social causes and charitable initiatives.

Back in January, Mammootty expressed his joy after being named a recipient of the Padma Bhushan, one of India's highest civilian honours.

Reacting to the announcement, the actor spoke candidly about the emotional significance of the recognition. Speaking to Mathrubhumi News, Mammootty said, "Santosham, athi santhosham... there is nothing bigger than the honour from the country."

This year, the President approved 131 Padma Awards, including five Padma Vibhushan, 13 Padma Bhushan, and 113 Padma Shri honours. The awards, announced annually on Republic Day, recognise distinguished contributions in fields such as art, social work, public affairs, science and engineering, literature, education, medicine, sports, trade and industry, and civil service.

Also Read: Malayalam Superstar Mammootty Receives Padma Bhushan

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