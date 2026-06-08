Mammootty And R Madhavan To Receive Padma Awards On June 23, Posthumous Honour For Satish Shah

After the first Padma Awards investiture ceremony at Rashtrapati Bhavan last month, the remaining awardees are set to receive the country's prestigious civilian honours later this month.

President Droupadi Murmu will confer Padma Awards on 65 eminent personalities at the second Civil Investiture Ceremony on June 23. During the first ceremony, held last month, 66 recipients were honoured. As the awards are presented within a limited ceremonial schedule, the remaining awardees will now receive their honours in the second phase.

This year, the President approved 131 Padma Awards, including five Padma Vibhushan, 13 Padma Bhushan, and 113 Padma Shri honours. The awards, announced annually on Republic Day, recognise distinguished contributions in fields such as art, social work, public affairs, science and engineering, literature, education, medicine, sports, trade and industry, and civil service.

Among the prominent names from the world of cinema to be honoured on June 23 is veteran Malayalam superstar Mammootty, who has been selected for the Padma Bhushan. A towering figure in Indian cinema, Mammootty has acted in more than 400 films across multiple languages during a career spanning over five decades. Beyond cinema, he is also known for supporting various social causes and charitable initiatives.

Actor, producer and director R Madhavan will receive the Padma Shri. Popularly known as 'Maddy', Madhavan has built a successful career across television and films, appearing in more than 1,200 television episodes and 75 films in Tamil, Hindi and other languages. He has also pursued agricultural ventures, including organic hydroponic farming in Mumbai and a coconut farm in Tamil Nadu.

Veteran actor Satish Shah will also be conferred with the Padma Shri. Widely regarded as one of India's most loved performers across theatre, television and cinema, Shah is celebrated for his versatility and impeccable comic timing. His career, spanning more than four decades, includes numerous films and several iconic television shows that have left a lasting impact on audiences.

Joining them is Telugu cinema stalwart Gadde Rajendra Prasad, who has been selected for the Padma Shri. With a career spanning over 40 years, the actor has appeared in more than 286 films across six languages and is also recognised for his extensive charitable work.

The second investiture ceremony will complete this year's Padma Awards presentations, honouring some of the country's most distinguished achievers across diverse fields.

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