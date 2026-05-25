Padma Awards 2026: Actor Prosenjit Chatterjee Honoured With Padma Shri

Actor Prosenjit Chatterjee has been conferred with the prestigious Padma Shri Award by President Droupadi Murmu at the Civil Investiture Ceremony held at Rashtrapati Bhavan in New Delhi on Monday.

Honoured for his immense contribution to Indian cinema, particularly Bengali films, Prosenjit received one of the country's highest civilian awards amid loud applause.

Present at the event were Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Union Home Minister Amit Shah, and many other dignitaries.

For the occasion, Prosenjit Chatterjee chose a traditional ensemble comprising a golden kurta set.

On the eve of Republic Day 2026, the Ministry of Home Affairs announced the recipients of this year's Padma Awards, honouring individuals for their remarkable contributions to the nation.

Actor Prosenjit Chatterjee was named alongside distinguished individuals from the fields of art, education, sports, and various other disciplines. This actor-director has worked in over 200 films over three decades of his Indian cinema career.

In a self-made video, the Baishe Srabon actor said, "I am really thankful and grateful that the Indian government has awarded me the Padma Shri. I have been working for the past 40 years, and people around me, including my producers, directors, and co-actors, have contributed to my journey. This is not just my achievement, but it belongs to everyone else who made me, Prosenjit Chatterjee. Receiving the award from the President is in itself a great achievement."

The actor has worked mostly in the Bengali film industry, appearing in critically acclaimed films such as Chotto Jigyasa, Amar Sangi, Chokher Bali, Shob Charitro Kalponik, Moner Manush, Jaatishwar, and others.

The actor has worked in Bollywood films such as Shanghai, Traffic, and Maalik, as well as in series such as Jubilee and Khakee: The Bengal Chapter.

The actor was recently seen in the film Vijaynagar'er Hirey, which Chandrasish Ray directed.

The film also starred Aryann Bhowmik in the lead role.

ALSO READ: Hema Malini To NDTV Ahead Of Receiving Dharmendra's Padma Vibhushan: 'He Represents The Soul Of India'