Janhvi Kapoor Brings Back The Capri Trend With An All-White Panelled Blouse

Janhvi Kapoor's sartorial choices can range from elegant traditional wear to feisty outfits. A fashion maverick, the Gen Z actress has mastered the art of playing with a variety of silhouettes. Her latest wardrobe pick served as a lesson on how to ace boardroom aesthetics for the summer temperature. And guess what? She decided to bring back the humble Capri pants which were a 1950s fashion staple.

Janhvi Kapoor picked out an all-white two-piece outfit for an event. After all, wearing white in the summer season feels absolutely soothing, especially during work schedules. The Param Sundari actress leaned on a full-sleeved Meghan Panelled Blouse from the shelves of luxury brand, Sans Faff. The fitted number came with dramatic collars and front buttons for some functionality, which Janhvi kept half-unbuttoned. The sheer fabric added a see-through element while the structured panels added a balance of femininity and sharpness, which is ideal for a power-packed warm-weather avatar.

Janhvi Kapoor teamed up the crisp look by slipping into a pair of matching Tuxedo Cigarette Pants from the same label. The high-waisted bottom wear offered a cinched effect, helping the diva showcase her hourglass figure. The skin-tight capri pants seemed to find a revival in Janhvi's closet and the star rocked the vintage outfit with great poise. Those mini cut-out details at the hem contributed to the X-factor here.

Janhvi Kapoor complemented her quiet luxury sartorial move with the right jewellery. Celebrity stylist, Lakshmi Lehr put together a pair of pearl-encrusted studs, adhering to the pristine white hue. A black watch served as some much-needed contrast to the otherwise monochrome outfit. She also made Janhvi not wear any necklace, allowing her OOTD to steal the spotlight it deserved.

On the makeup front, Janhvi Kapoor's clear skin received a touch of allure from the cherry-tinted blush laden on the cheeks. Bold brown lips gave a boss lady spin to her overall avatar. Smokey eyes with an intense play of kohl, eyeliner, and generous coats of mascara completed her dramatic eye look. She rounded off her corporate core style statement with wavy open tresses.

Janhvi Kapoor nails a corpcore closet vibe with an edge of quiet luxury.

