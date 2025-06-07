Janhvi Kapoor's Balmain Red Mini Dress Leaves The Little Black Dress Behind

Quick Read Summary is AI generated, newsroom reviewed. Janhvi Kapoor wore a red mini dress from Balmain's Spring/Summer 2025 collection. The dress featured off-shoulder, peplum design, and Swarovski embroidery accents. The outfit paid homage to African culture with mosaic accents of a human face.

There are actresses, and then there is Janhvi Kapoor. From traditional ceremonies to high-profile functions, everywhere she goes, fashion follows. Recently, the Param Sundari star stepped out for an event, painting the town red with her feminine-chic sartorial avatar.

Janhvi Kapoor played muse to French luxury label Balmain as she leaned on a red mini dress from the brand's Spring/Summer 2025 collection. But the structured silhouette was far from just an ordinary mini dress. The off-shoulder details dipped into a scooped neckline, offering a hint of boldness. The peplum design around the waist contributed to the dramatic spin. Those bulged projections only enhanced Janhvi's hourglass figure.

The mini dress was Balmain's ode to African culture, as was clear from the mosaic accents featuring a human body's face, nose and lips. Woven with Swarovski embroidery, the unique ribbed notes covering the ensemble were simply a true work of art. Minimally elegant, the outfit was the right pick for a dinner date or a glamorous night out with friends. And Janhvi, like always, carried it off like it was a cake walk.

Janhvi Kapoor resorted to understated jewellery that allowed the designer number to take the spotlight. She opted for a pair of golden studs and identical statement rings on both hands. She gave a necklace or bracelets a miss, walking on the less-is-more route.

Janhvi Kapoor's clear skin served as the perfect canvas for her makeup to truly shine. She chose a luminous and dewy base that befitted her complexion. Cherry-tinted blush on the cheeks matched the colour of her dress, while glossy peach-hued lips added a fresh, youthful glow.

Janhvi Kapoor rocked uber-cool black sunglasses, emanating a boss-ladylike aura. When she was not wearing those, her eye game had us impressed. The 28-year-old smudged kohl around the inner corners, expressing her love for smoky eyes. Wispy, mascara-coated lashes and well-groomed eyebrows rounded off her glam. On a final note, Janhvi Kapoor left her silky brown hair open as the curtain bangs framed her face wonderfully.

Jnahvi Kapoor's little red Balmain dress gets a sartorial thumbs up.

