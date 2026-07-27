4 Of A Family Found Dead In Water Tank In Jaisalmer. Cops Suspect Suicide

A tragic incident has sent shockwaves across Rajasthan's Jaisalmer district after four members of the same family were found dead in a water tank in Loharki village under the Ramdevra police station limits.

The bodies were detected late Sunday night. The deaths have plunged the village into mourning, with police investigating the case from all possible angles, including suspected suicide.

According to police, the incident occurred around 9 pm. Ramdevra SHO Devkishan said Jasraj's brother reportedly saw him jumping into the water tank and immediately raised an alarm.

Family members and villagers rushed to the spot, but by the time they reached the tank, all four had drowned.

The people who died have been identified as Jasraj Suthar (29), son of Jugtaram Suthar, his wife Nirma Suthar (25), their 10-year-old son Bharat, and 5-year-old daughter Manisha.

With the help of villagers, police recovered the bodies from the tank and shifted them to the hospital mortuary for post-mortem examination. The bodies will be handed over to the family after the post-mortem. Police inspected the scene, collected evidence, and informed the woman's relatives.

Officials said the exact cause of the incident will be determined only after the post-mortem report and completion of the investigation.

Police are questioning family members and villagers to ascertain the circumstances leading to the tragedy.

Preliminary investigation suggests there may have been a domestic dispute between the couple, though officials said no conclusion has been reached and all angles remain under investigation.

The incident has left residents of Loharki village and nearby areas in deep shock. Villagers gathered at the scene after hearing about the tragedy, and a pall of gloom has descended over the community as people struggle to come to terms with the loss of an entire family.

Police have appealed to the public to avoid speculation until the investigation is complete.

(Except for the headline, this story has not been edited by NDTV staff and is published from a syndicated feed.)