UP Man, Married Woman Found Dead In Field, Suicide Over Affair Suspected

The bodies of a man and a married woman were found in a field here, with police suspecting that the two committed suicide due to their affair, officials have said.

Superintendent of Police Vinay Kumar Singh on Sunday said that upon receiving information, Kalpi Station House Officer (SHO) Ajay Brahm Tiwari arrived at Lohar village with a police team.

They impounded a motorcycle bearing a Haryana registration number, based on which the bodies were identified as Pramod (35) and Poonam (36).

An investigation revealed their families resided in Manesar, in Haryana's Gurugram district, the SP said.

He said that Pramod worked as a taxi driver and frequently visited the home of the woman's husband, Harishankar.

Her husband had also lodged a missing person report for Poonam at the Manesar police station on March 27.

An empty container of sulphas tablets was found in Pramod's pocket, and a small packet of sulphas powder was also recovered from the scene, the officer said.

Singh said prima facie, the case appears to be related to an affair. The bodies have been sent for a post-mortem.

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