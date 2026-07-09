Video: 3,000 Gas Cylinders Float In River As Flood Water Breaches HPCL Plant

Is that a fish? No. It's a cylinder. Wait! There are thousands of them.

A shocking video has emerged from Maharashtra's Raigad amid heavy rain. Around 3,000 gas cylinders were swept away by the strong flow of water from the HPCL Patalganga LPG Bottling Plant and were seen floating in the Patalganga River.

Officials said that due to torrential rain, the plant's protection wall collapsed, allowing flood water to directly enter the premises. The cylinders were then washed away into the Patalganga River and Kharpada Creek.

Amazed citizens were seen recording visuals of the floating cylinders from a bridge.