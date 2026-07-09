Video: 3,000 Gas Cylinders Float In River As Flood Water Breaches HPCL Plant

- Thousands of gas cylinders floated in Patalganga River after a plant wall collapsed
- Heavy rain caused floodwaters to enter the HPCL Patalganga LPG Bottling Plant premises
- Raigad Collector urged citizens to hand over found cylinders to authorities immediately
Is that a fish? No. It's a cylinder. Wait! There are thousands of them.
A shocking video has emerged from Maharashtra's Raigad amid heavy rain. Around 3,000 gas cylinders were swept away by the strong flow of water from the HPCL Patalganga LPG Bottling Plant and were seen floating in the Patalganga River.
Officials said that due to torrential rain, the plant's protection wall collapsed, allowing flood water to directly enter the premises. The cylinders were then washed away into the Patalganga River and Kharpada Creek.
Amazed citizens were seen recording visuals of the floating cylinders from a bridge.
A shocking video has emerged from Maharashtra's Raigad amid heavy rain. Around 3,000 gas cylinders were swept away by the strong flow of water from the HPCL Patalganga LPG Bottling Plant and were seen floating in the Patalganga River.July 9, 2026
Watch.
Read more: https://t.co/KHVhsO4sPU pic.twitter.com/KDCJuHtE15
The administration has said that some of the cylinders that flowed into the river may be filled with gas.
Raigad Collector Kishan Javle has appealed to citizens who find these floating gas cylinders in the Patalganga River or in nearby areas to immediately hand them over to the concerned authorities or the company.
He added that citizens can deposit the cylinders at the following locations:
Directly at the HPCL company
At any nearby HPCL dealer
Tehsildar Office, Khalapur
Tehsildar Office,
Sub-Divisional Officer (SDO) Office.
For safety reasons, the administration has requested people not to keep these cylinders in their homes and to cooperate in handing them over to the administration or the company at the earliest.
"There is no guarantee whether the cylinders washed into the river contain gas or whether they are in a safe condition. Picking them up, opening them, or taking them home out of curiosity or for use could be extremely dangerous," the collector said.
Continuous rain has inflicted havoc in several parts of Maharashtra over the last one week. Raigad is one of worst affected districts where several areas have seen flooding and overflowing rivers.
(With inputs from Mehbub Jamdar)
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