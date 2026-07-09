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Video: 3,000 Gas Cylinders Float In River As Flood Water Breaches HPCL Plant

Officials have appealed to citizens who find these floating gas cylinders in the river to immediately hand them over to the authorities or the company

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Video: 3,000 Gas Cylinders Float In River As Flood Water Breaches HPCL Plant
Officials said some of the cylinders that washed away may be filled with gas
  • Thousands of gas cylinders floated in Patalganga River after a plant wall collapsed
  • Heavy rain caused floodwaters to enter the HPCL Patalganga LPG Bottling Plant premises
  • Raigad Collector urged citizens to hand over found cylinders to authorities immediately
What should I do if I see a cylinder in the river?

Is that a fish? No. It's a cylinder. Wait! There are thousands of them.

A shocking video has emerged from Maharashtra's Raigad amid heavy rain. Around 3,000 gas cylinders were swept away by the strong flow of water from the HPCL Patalganga LPG Bottling Plant and were seen floating in the Patalganga River.

Officials said that due to torrential rain, the plant's protection wall collapsed, allowing flood water to directly enter the premises. The cylinders were then washed away into the Patalganga River and Kharpada Creek.

Amazed citizens were seen recording visuals of the floating cylinders from a bridge.

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