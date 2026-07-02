It's Been Just 48 Hours And Monsoon Is Already Ravaging Uttarakhand

Continuous rainfall has severely impacted Uttarakhand, with over 60 roads blocked due to debris and boulders. Efforts to reopen them are underway, but recurring landslides triggered by incessant rain are causing repeated blockages.

The India Meteorological Department's Uttarakhand centre has issued an orange alert for heavy to very heavy rain in five districts for the next 24 hours.

It's Just 48 Hours Of Monsoon

Rain on Wednesday disrupted normal life in several parts of the state, including Dehradun and Bageshwar. Several roads in Dehradun were submerged due to waterlogging. Though the monsoon arrived in Uttarakhand just 48 hours ago, its impact is already visible.

Debris blocked the road towards Maldevta in Dehradun for a long time. The route from Dehradun to the Song River dam also remained closed for hours due to large boulders and debris falling on the road.

In the last 24 hours, Dehradun recorded 65 mm of rain, Mussoorie 52 mm, Garud in Bageshwar 68 mm, Champawat 61 mm, Banbasa 61 mm, Narendra Nagar 34 mm, and Someshwar 36 mm.

Alaknanda In Spate In Rudraprayag

Amid continuous torrential rain in Rudraprayag, water level is rising in the Alaknanda River. The gravity of the situation can be gauged from the fact that the massive Lord Shiva statue installed below the Belni bridge is now submerged up to the chest in the swollen Alaknanda. The statue is fully visible in normal days. The sight has become a matter of both curiosity and concern for locals.

In view of the rising river level, the district administration is on full alert. Teams from disaster management, police, and revenue departments are continuously monitoring sensitive areas. Officials have directed people living near the river to remain cautious. All departments have been put on alert to handle any emergency.

Badrinath Highway Blocked Again

Heavy debris and stones falling from the hillside at the Sirobgad slide zone between Srinagar and Rudraprayag have blocked the Badrinath National Highway again.

Continuous landslides have completely halted traffic, leading to long vehicle queues on both sides.

The Sirobgad slide zone, a notoriuos landslide zone, has been the biggest trouble spot on the national highway for nearly three decades. Every monsoon, this stretch poses a serious challenge to Char Dham Yatra pilgrims, locals, and essential supplies. Despite spending crores of rupees, a permanent solution to the slide zone has not been found.

Orange Alert For 5 Districts

The IMD Uttarakhand centre has issued an orange alert for heavy to very heavy rain in Dehradun, Bageshwar, Nainital, Pauri, and Tehri for the next 24 hours. Following the IMD alert, the State Disaster Management Department has issued an advisory for all districts.