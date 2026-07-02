Vicky Kaushal Shares Romantic Monsoon Post With Katrina Kaif

Katrina Kaif and Vicky Kaushal are making the most of the Mumbai monsoon. The latter took to his Instagram handle on Thursday to share a romantic picture with his ladylove.

The blurry black-and-white photograph showed Katrina with her hands placed on Vicky's shoulders, while the actor looked into the distance.

The Chhaava actor captioned the post, "Rains and you (sic)," along with a white heart emoji.

Reacting to the adorable picture, fans flooded the comments section with love.

One Instagram user wrote, "Vihaan Kaushal will someday keep this photo in his wallet when he grows up."

Another commented, "Such Guru Dutt and Waheeda Rehman vibes!"

"My God! This is so beautiful," read another comment.

One netizen wrote, "The side profiles!!! Vihaan's so sorted."

Katrina and Vicky never miss an opportunity to express their affection for one another.

As Vicky turned a year older on May 16, Katrina penned a heartfelt birthday wish for her him.

She wrote, "Last few years you have been a pillar of strength, of love and light with the patience of a saint 99 % of the time (ok maybe 98) I love you not only for who you are (an exemplary human being with an integrity hard to find), but also because you entertain the endless questions that I ask you, about things you cannot possibly know the answer to .... (yes you are now an expert on mythology, AI, waterproofing, make up, health, business, all 'What if' situations in general and everything else in between."

"For your birthday I wish for you a few extra moments and time for a black coffee (or 2) between the time you wake up and the moment my questions start," she added.

Katrina and Vicky got married in 2021. The couple welcomed their son, Vihaan, on November 7, 2025.

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