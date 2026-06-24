<i>Dharman</i> First Look: Rajinikanth Is A Doctor With 'Killer' Instinct In Kamal Haasan's Film

When Rajinikanth arrives, he does not need a loud announcement. Sometimes, a shadow, a symbol and the promise of a name are enough to send fans into celebration mode. And, this is exactly what the latest poster of Rajinikanth's 173rd film has managed to do.

Kamal Haasan's Raaj Kamal Films International dropped the first-look poster for Rajinikanth's much-awaited film Dharman - The Deadly Doctor.

The poster keeps things minimal but powerful. Instead of revealing too much, it focuses on the one thing that has carried generations of fandom - Rajinikanth's larger-than-life aura.

It introduces Rajinikanth in a doctor avatar. He is holding a scalpel in his blood-stained hands. The smirk, signature sunglasses and the operating theatre backdrop hint at a character who could be carrying both authority and mystery.

The doctor angle has given fans something new to decode. Is he a saviour, a man with a complicated past or someone fighting a much bigger battle?

The film is special not only because it marks Rajinikanth's 173rd film but also because it brings together two giants, Rajinikanth and Kamal Haasan, in a new creative partnership.

While the makers are keeping most details about the film under wraps, the anticipation is already sky-high. The mystery around the story, Rajinikanth's character and the film's overall world have only added to the buzz.

Dharman has undergone several developments since it was first announced in 2025. The project was initially set to be directed by Sundar C, with the makers officially confirming his involvement. However, shortly after the announcement, the filmmaker stepped away from the venture, citing "unforeseen and unavoidable circumstances."

Following his exit, Don director Cibi Chakravarthy was roped in to helm the project. He reportedly spent considerable time working on the film's pre-production and development. However, reports later suggested that he too had parted ways with the film. While the change sparked speculation among fans, the makers did not disclose the reason behind his departure. Now, Ashwath Marimuthu is directing the film.

Meanwhile, Rajinikanth was last seen in the 2025 release Coolie. The film also Nagarjuna Akkineni, Soubin Shahir, Upendra, Shruti Haasan, Sathyaraj, Rachita Ram with Aamir Khan and Pooja Hegde in special appearances.