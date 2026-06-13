Mouni Roy Reveals The Biggest Rumour About Her In Bollywood: "Oh, That I Am Gay"

Mouni Roy has now addressed rumours about her sexual orientation that surfaced following her separation from former husband Suraj Nambiar. The two, who got married in 2022, announced their divorce on social media in May 2026. During a recent interview, she said one rumour she has heard about herself is that she is “gay”.

Mouni appeared in an episode of Monika Sharma's chat show on YouTube, where she was asked about the biggest rumour she has heard about herself in Bollywood. Without a second throught, she replied, “Oh, that I am gay.” Her response comes weeks after she announced her separation from Suraj.

Reflecting on the period after their separation, Mouni said she feels fortunate to have a strong support system around her. She credited her family and close friends, especially her gal pals, for helping her navigate difficult times. “I feel very lucky that I have always had friends and family who have stood by me like a rock,” she said.

Speaking about her female friendships, the 40-year-old said that having supportive women in one's life is important because they help uplift and encourage each other. She explained, “I have always had great girlfriends to support me. They have been there through my good, bad and ugly phases. It is very important to have women like that in your life — the ones who uplift you. My girlfriends are the best.”

Furthermore, Mouni also spoke about the importance of independence for women. She said young women should focus on becoming both emotionally and financially independent so they can handle the ups and downs in life with confidence.

Mouni and Suraj announced their separation through a joint statement on Instagram. The former couple said they had “mutually” decided to part ways on “amicable” terms.

“After thoughtful reflection on evolving personal priorities, we have mutually chosen to move forward on separate paths with respect and understanding. At this point, we are focused on navigating this phase thoughtfully and privately. We will endeavour to cherish our friendship in times to come,” a part of their statement read.

Following false narratives regarding their split, Suraj issued a separate statement dismissing reports of disputes, alimony claims or the involvement of a third person.