<i>The Odyssey</i> Expected To Earn Rs 22 Crore On Day 1, Rs 75 Crore On Opening Weekend In India

Christopher Nolan's The Odyssey has emerged as one of the most anticipated Hollywood releases of the year in India. Days ahead of its July 17 release, the epic has already registered impressive advance bookings, with IMAX shows selling out rapidly across several cities.

Advance Bookings Point To A Strong Opening

Trade analyst Ramesh Bala told NDTV that The Odyssey has already recorded around Rs 18 crore worth of advance ticket sales for its first three days in India.

He said, "The Odyssey has sold nearly Rs 18 crore worth of tickets for its opening weekend in India. Based on the current trend, the film has the potential to collect around Rs 18 crore to Rs 22 crore nett on its opening day, with the three-day opening weekend likely to finish in the Rs 65 crore to Rs 75 crore nett range."

IMAX Screenings In Huge Demand

The film's biggest draw appears to be its IMAX presentation. According to BookMyShow, IMAX shows across cities including Mumbai, New Delhi, Bengaluru, Hyderabad and Pune are witnessing heavy demand, with several opening weekend screenings already filling up.

Ticket prices for The Odyssey at PVR IMAX with Laser, Priya in Delhi, for the 4:45 pm IMAX show are a whopping Rs 2,500 per person for recliners.

At PVR Select City Walk, Delhi, ticket prices for the Matt Damon-Tom Holland starrer are capped at Rs 2,400 for recliners.

At PVR ICON, Phoenix Palladium, Lower Parel, Mumbai, recliner seats are selling at Rs 3,100 for the 10:00 am, 1:30 pm, 5:00 pm, 8:30 pm, and 11:59 pm shows.

About The Film

The Odyssey is Christopher Nolan's adaptation of Homer's ancient Greek epic. The story follows King Odysseus' long journey back to Ithaca after the Trojan War.

Matt Damon stars as Odysseus, while Anne Hathaway plays Penelope and Tom Holland essays the role of Telemachus.

The ensemble cast also includes Robert Pattinson, Zendaya, Charlize Theron, and Elliot Page, among others.

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