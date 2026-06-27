Asked About Her Relationship Status, Rhea Chakraborty Says She Is Single: 'It's Trauma'

Actor Rhea Chakraborty has spoken about her personal life, revealing that she is currently single while also reflecting on the emotional scars left by the events that followed the death of her late boyfriend and actor Sushant Singh Rajput in 2020.

What's Happening

Appearing on Neha Dhupia and Angad Bedi's YouTube channel along with her brother Showik Chakraborty, Rhea spoke about relationships, marriage, and the lasting trauma that she says both siblings continue to deal with.

When asked if she was looking for a partner, Rhea shared that she is not actively wishing for anything at the moment but would appreciate companionship in the future.

She said, “I don't really have a wish at the moment. But companionship would be nice at some point. I think… evolved. If I had to pick one word, it would be ‘evolved.”

The conversation also turned to marriage, where Rhea said she wanted her younger brother to marry before she did.

She said, “I can't marry before him. He is my younger brother.” Responding to her, Showik said, “Shaadi kara ke karunga na (I'll get married after she is married).”

Background

During the interview, Rhea also reflected on the difficult period that followed Sushant Singh Rajput's death.

Rhea and Showik were arrested by the Narcotics Control Bureau during its investigation into a drug-related case linked to the actor's death.

Speaking about that chapter of her life, Rhea said the trauma has not completely faded. “It's not something that you can truly get over. It's trauma. It stays in your body, if not in your mind,” she said.

Showik also recalled how drastically life changed for him after 2020. He said that before the incident, he had been focused on his studies and future plans.

“Then everything went south. No one can predict these things. Life just takes you completely by surprise,” he said, adding that it took them nearly four to five years to rebuild their lives. “Even now, there are some days when you think, ‘This happened to me',” he added.

The siblings also shared that they continue to live with post-traumatic stress disorder (PTSD). Describing how certain moments still trigger painful memories, Showik said, “I still have PTSD. Sometimes a random doorbell rings and it takes me back. There was so much chaos at that time that every doorbell made us feel like someone was coming after us.”

Rhea echoed his thoughts and said, “As Showik was saying, there's PTSD. You do your therapy and you deal with it.”

Following Sushant Singh Rajput's death in June 2020, the Narcotics Control Bureau launched a drug-related investigation during which Rhea Chakraborty spent 28 days in Mumbai's Byculla prison, while Showik Chakraborty remained in custody for nearly 90 days.