Vignesh Shivan Recalls Spotting Vijay's <i>Jana Nayagan</i> Leak On Phone In Madurai: 'Someone Did This On Purpose'

Filmmaker Vignesh Shivan recently opened up about a shocking and emotional moment when he came across a leaked version of Jana Nayagan being watched on a phone.

The incident took place while he was on his way to Madurai Airport, and it left him deeply disturbed.

Speaking on Behindwoods' Straight From Hearts with Rangraj Pandey, Shivan recalled how the situation unfolded and how strongly he reacted in that moment.

"I couldn't help it. I honestly felt like breaking it right then and there. It hurts that much to see our hard work treated like that," he said.

The filmmaker admitted that his reaction was instinctive. He expressed serious concern about how such a leak could have happened in the first place. Suggesting that it may not have been accidental, he said, "Someone with access did this on purpose. To us, a movie is like a god. We protect it and respect it with everything we have."

Shivan described the piracy leak as not just a personal setback but a major blow to the entire film industry.

"The Jana Nayagan piracy leak was like death. We don't know how the industry is going to compensate for this. Fans and people should celebrate in theatres. It is Thalapathy Vijay's farewell film," he added.

About The Controversy

The controversy erupted on April 9 after clips from Jana Nayagan, and in some instances, the entire movie was circulated on social media. The leak was condemned by the who's who of the South film industry, including Rajinikanth, Kamal Haasan, Chiranjeevi, Sivakarthikeyan, Vijay Deverakonda, as well as the film's leading lady Pooja Hegde.

KVN Productions, the banner behind Jana Nayagan, said that criminal action had been initiated against those responsible for leaking and distributing the clips of the movie, adding that individuals found engaging with such content could face legal consequences under applicable laws.

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