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Vijay's Jana Nayagan Aired On Tamil Channel Days After Leak, Owner Arrested

Jana Nayagan has yet to receive certification from the Central Board of Film Certification

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Vijay's <i>Jana Nayagan</i> Aired On Tamil Channel Days After Leak, Owner Arrested
Vijay has yet to comment on Jana Nayagan's online leak.
  • Jana Nayagan was aired on a local Tamil channel before certification and release date
  • The film was scheduled for worldwide theatrical release on January 9
  • Owner of Rasi cable network in Coimbatore was arrested for airing the movie illegally
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Days after Vijay-starrer Jana Nayagan leaked online, a local Tamil channel in Coimbatore, Tamil Nadu, aired the movie on its network.

The Tamil film, which has yet to receive certification from the Central Board of Film Certification, was originally scheduled to be released in theatres worldwide on January 9.

Earlier this week, Rasi cable network in the Sulur town of Coimbatore telecast the Tamil movie, billed as Vijay's swansong before he fully takes the political plunge.

Local police arrested the owner of Rasi cable network.

"We have seized electronic gadgets. We have also seized the shop. The owner is under arrest. He had the movie on a hard disk. We are investigating how he got the full version of the movie," the Coimbatore SP said.

Just yesterday, the Southern India Film Editors Association dismissed rumours about the leak of Jana Nayagan, calling them "baseless" and misleading.

The controversy erupted on April 9 after clips from Jana Nayagan and in some instances, the entire movie was circulated on social media. The leak was condemned by the who's who of the South film industry, including Rajinikanth, Kamal Haasan, Chiranjeevi, Sivakarthikeyan, Vijay Deverakonda, as well as the film's leading lady Pooja Hegde.

KVN Productions, the banner behind Jana Nayagan, said that criminal action had been initiated against those responsible for leaking and distributing the clips of the movie, adding that individuals found engaging with such content could face legal consequences under applicable laws.

Vijay has yet to comment on the leak of Jana Nayagan.

Also Read | Vijay's Jana Nayagan Leaked: Makers Initiate Criminal Action, Warn Against Distributing Clips

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