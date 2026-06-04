Tamil Nadu BJP's K Annamalai To Break Silence Tomorrow Amid Exit Buzz

Amid intense speculation over his future in the BJP and reports that he is preparing to launch a people's movement that could eventually evolve into a political party, former Tamil Nadu BJP president K Annamalai has announced that he will address supporters through social media on Friday afternoon.

In a post on X on Thursday, Annamalai said, "Tomorrow at around 12 noon, I look forward to meeting all of you through social media, sharing my thoughts and having an open-hearted conversation."

The announcement has fuelled expectations that the former IPS officer could finally reveal his next political move after days of reports suggesting he may part ways with the BJP.

A former Karnataka cadre IPS officer, Annamalai resigned from the police service in 2019 before entering politics. Inspired by Prime Minister Narendra Modi, he joined the BJP in 2020 and quickly rose through the ranks. Within a year, the party appointed him as its Tamil Nadu president, making him one of the youngest state chiefs in the BJP and the face of its expansion efforts in the state.

Sources close to Annamalai have told NDTV that he is working on plans to launch a people's movement focused on identifying, training and grooming young leaders across Tamil Nadu. The movement, they say, could eventually be transformed into a political party. Already he runs a non-profit called 'We the Leaders' and this, they say, would be the base for his movement.

The speculation comes against the backdrop of growing differences over the BJP's political strategy in Tamil Nadu. According to sources, trouble began after the BJP revived its alliance with the AIADMK and replaced Annamalai as state president. Annamalai had reportedly favoured an independent political path for the BJP in the state rather than returning to the AIADMK-led alliance.

Sources also claim that Annamalai felt increasingly sidelined in the run-up to the recent Assembly election and was disappointed after not being given a national role despite expectations that he would be elevated within the party. They further say he declined the BJP's offer of a Rajya Sabha berth.

According to sources, Annamalai also does not see a meaningful political future or significant growth opportunities for himself within the BJP's current structure, a factor that has contributed to his thinking on charting an independent course.

His recent visits to Delhi and meetings with senior BJP leaders only intensified speculation about his future. Reports also emerged that Annamalai had prepared a detailed assessment of the BJP's disappointing Assembly election performance, which saw the party's vote share decline and its tally fall from four MLAs to just one. Sources say the report flagged the impact of the renewed AIADMK alliance and organisational challenges encountered during his statewide padayatra.

For many observers, Annamalai's political calculations are also being shaped by the dramatic changes in Tamil Nadu's political landscape. The stunning rise of actor-turned-politician Vijay, who became Chief Minister after leading his party to victory in its very first Assembly election, has demonstrated that new political formations can challenge the state's entrenched Dravidian parties.

Supporters of Annamalai believe that Vijay's success has created fresh political possibilities for ambitious leaders outside the traditional Dravidian framework and has offered hope to those seeking an alternative political model in Tamil Nadu.

Tamil Nadu BJP chief Nainar Nagendran on Thursday denied reports of a rift with K. Annamalai, saying the former state president had not submitted any resignation letter and that there were no differences between them. He also rejected claims that Annamalai had been sidelined, noting that he had campaigned extensively across the state during the Assembly elections.

Whether the former IPS officer intends to seize that opportunity could become clearer when he speaks on Friday.

For now, all eyes are on Annamalai's promised "open-hearted conversation" at noon - a discussion that could mark the beginning of a significant new chapter in Tamil Nadu politics.