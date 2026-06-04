Tamil Nadu Chief Minister Vijay Allocates Lone Rajya Sabha Seat To Congress

In a significant political gesture that underlines the growing partnership between the TVK and the Congress, Chief Minister Vijay has allotted the lone vacant Rajya Sabha seat from Tamil Nadu to his alliance partner, the Congress.

The decision is being seen as a major boost for the Congress, whose support remains crucial for the stability of the minority TVK government in Tamil Nadu. With the ruling party falling short of a majority on its own, the Congress' five MLAs play a key role in sustaining the government.

The announcement came shortly after senior Congress leader and Tamil Nadu in-charge Girish Chodankar met Vijay, fuelling speculation over the party's choice for the Upper House berth. Political circles are abuzz with reports that Congress strategist Praveen Chakravarty could emerge as the party's nominee. Chakravarty is widely credited with helping shape the Congress-TVK alliance that altered Tamil Nadu's political landscape.

The Rajya Sabha vacancy arose following the resignation of AIADMK leader CV Shanmugam from Parliament after his election to the Tamil Nadu Assembly.

Congress leaders have welcomed Vijay's decision, describing it as a generous and politically significant move. Speaking to NDTV, Congress MP Jothimani said the additional seat would help strengthen the party's voice in Parliament.

"This will strengthen the Congress' voice in the Rajya Sabha to take on the might of the BJP," she said.

The Congress has faced a setback in its parliamentary strength after parting ways with the DMK and aligning with Vijay's party. Leaders believe the Rajya Sabha berth will not only improve the party's presence in the Upper House but also deepen cooperation between the Congress and TVK ahead of the 2029 Lok Sabha elections and future political contests in Tamil Nadu, Kerala and Puducherry.

The move, however, has drawn criticism from the DMK. DMK spokesperson A. Saravanan alleged that TVK was attempting to avoid a direct confrontation with the BJP in Parliament by allowing the Congress to take up that role.

"The aim is that TVK wants to avoid a direct confrontation with the BJP in Parliament, so it has outsourced it to the Congress," Saravanan told NDTV.

TVK leaders have strongly rejected the charge. A senior party functionary, speaking on condition of anonymity, said the decision was about strengthening the alliance rather than avoiding political battles.

"There is no outsourcing. We are strengthening our alliance with the Congress. What will we do with just one MP?" the leader said.