TVK-Led Secular Alliance Is Confident As Allies Eye Long-Term Partnership

Confidence is growing among constituents of the newly formed TVK-led secular alliance, with leaders hailing it as the beginning of a long-term political partnership ahead of the local body elections and the 2029 Lok Sabha polls.

Chief Minister Vijay hosted leaders and legislators of parties supporting his minority government at a tea meeting in a star hotel on the outskirts of Chennai. Leaders described it as the first formal step towards institutionalising the post-poll alliance.

Congress MP and newly appointed Tamil Nadu Congress Committee chief Manickam Tagore called it "a good beginning" marked by a healthy exchange of views.

"We want to take it to the next level. Three decisions have been taken - we need a coordination committee, a common agenda and a name for the alliance. These will be decided at the next meeting."

The meeting was attended by leaders of the Congress, VCK, IUML and MDMK, all of whom now share power in the TVK-led government. For the Congress, it marks a return to power in Tamil Nadu 58 years after it last ruled the state. Senior Congress leader and former Union Finance and Home Minister P Chidambaram also attended. The CPI and CPM, which extend outside support to the government, skipped the meeting.

MDMK MP Durai Vaiko described it as a consultative exercise and said the allies had commended the Chief Minister for leading a "secular, corruption-free and transparent government breaking free from caste and religious divisions."

Echoing the optimism, VCK MP D Ravikumar said, "This government will last five years." For the VCK, whose long-standing slogan has been "sharing power", this is the first time the party has a minister in the Tamil Nadu government - an achievement it could not secure during its previous alliances with either the DMK or the AIADMK.

Congress MP Jothimani said Chief Minister Vijay had assured the allies of a government committed to "secularism, social justice and corruption-free governance." Sources said Vijay held a joint discussion with all alliance leaders before moving from table to table to interact personally with every group during the meeting.

The confidence displayed by the allies came even as the TVK prepared to induct two AIADMK rebel MLAs and former ministers, including former Health Minister C Vijayabaskar, into the party on Thursday following their recent resignations. The DMK dubbed the TVK "the new washing machine", alleging it was embracing leaders facing corruption allegations.

Rejecting the charge, Tamil Nadu Law Minister CTR Nirmal Kumar said there would be "no compromise when it comes to corruption."

The DMK, whose former allies now back the TVK government, maintained that it remained unfazed by the realignment. "We rely on our strength and people know who stands for secularism, social justice and state autonomy," DMK spokesperson Dr Syed Hafeezullah told NDTV. He added that the former allies would now be "accountable for the failures of this government", citing issues ranging from social justice to honour killings and the denial of permission for a documentary screening on Thiruparankundram.