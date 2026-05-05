Mohanlal, Sandeep Reddy Vanga, Keerthy Suresh On Vijay's Blockbuster Election Win

Vijay's Tamilaga Vettri Kazhagam (TVK) made a blockbuster debut in the high-voltage Tamil Nadu Assembly Election 2026, crushing heavyweight opponents like DMK to 59 and All India Anna Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam (AIADMK) to 47 seats out of 234 seats. From Rajinikanth to Mohanlal, from Keerthy Suresh to Rashmika Mandanna, celebrities across the industry have wished the superstar on his new journey.

Talking about the power of cinema, Animal director Sandeep Reddy Vanga wrote, "This is what CINEMA can do. It can move people, shake systems, and turn presence into POWER. Here CINEMA stepping off the screen and owning the ground. Not hype. Not noise. Real power.... My deepest heartfelt congratulations to @actorvijay sir and Tamilaga Vettri Kazhagam."

This is what CINEMA can do, it can move people, shake systems, and turn presence into POWER. Here CINEMA stepping off the screen and owning the ground. Not hype. Not noise. Real power.... 🔥

My deepest heartfelt congratulations to @actorvijay sir and Tamilaga Vettri Kazhagam. 🙏 — Sandeep Reddy Vanga (@imvangasandeep) May 4, 2026

"Congratulations, dear Vijay, on this wonderful victory. The people have chosen you; their trust is a true honour. I am sure you will wear it with pride and purpose as you embark on this new journey of service. My best wishes to you and your team," senior actor Mohanlal praised him on X.

Congratulations, dear Vijay, on this wonderful victory. The people have chosen you; their trust is a true honour. I am sure you will wear it with pride and purpose as you embark on this new journey of service. My best wishes to you and your team. @TVKVijayHQ — Mohanlal (@Mohanlal) May 4, 2026

"You don't get here by just being loved, but by also being hated. Through the noise & all that hatred, you never gave up & always showed up. This is pure hard work, commitment and passion for the people. Like I've said before, you're an emotion & this win is a testament to that very statement & the start of a new legacy! Joseph Vijay sir, this is a hard-earned victory. You deserve every bit of it, Thalapathy! (One last time before we address you in a different way)," wrote Keerthy Suresh.

You don't get here by just being loved, but by also being hated.



Through the noise & all that hatred, you never gave up & always showed up.



This is pure hard work, commitment and passion for the people.



Like I've said before, you're an emotion & this win is a testament to… — Keerthy Suresh (@KeerthyOfficial) May 4, 2026

Keerthy Suresh and Vijay collaborated on films like Bairavaa and Sarkar.

Tamilaga Vettri Kazhagam chief Vijay arrived at the party headquarters in Chennai this morning after TVK emerged as the single largest party in the state.

He is expected to meet party functionaries and candidates who won the Assembly polls today.

Party insiders remain confident of securing outside support. They point to possible backing from parties currently aligned with the Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam (DMK)—including the Congress, which won five seats; the Communist Party of India (CPI); the Communist Party of India (Marxist) (CPI(M)); and the Viduthalai Chiruthaigal Katchi (VCK), which won two seats each.