SS Rajamouli Reviews Dhurandhar 2: 'Aditya Hit It Out Of The Park, Ranveer's Masterclass In Acting'

As celebs have been flooding social media praising Ranveer Singh's Dhurandhar, the newest addition is ace filmmaker SS Rajamouli, who has also shared his views.

He took to X and wrote, "I loved Dhurandhar-1, but The Revenge surpassed the original in both scale and soul. The writing, casting, technical execution, music, world design and direction are flawless.... But it's the emotional stakes that really ground it."

He continued, "The writing manages to weave plot twists that create genuine tension charged with emotion. @AdityaDharFilms, you hit it out of the park. It takes guts to make and release a film 4 hours long. The audience is glued to the seat till the last frame."

Furthermore, the director added, "@RanveerOfficial, what a performance man... The sequence with the sister in the shed is a masterclass in acting. From that beginning to the heart-wrenching climax, you mesmerised us both as Hamza and Jaskirat. @ActorMadhavan garu, you carried the helplessness and frustration of a nation so well that we felt your success as ours."

I loved Dhurandhar-1, but The Revenge surpassed the original in both scale and soul.

The writing, casting, technical execution, music, world design and direction are flawless…. But it's the emotional stakes that really ground it.



The writing manages to weave plot twists that… — rajamouli ss (@ssrajamouli) March 21, 2026

"Congratulations to the entire team for the resounding success," concluded SS Rajamouli.

Other Stars Praising Dhurandhar: The Revenge

Sidharth Malhotra wrote on Instagram Stories, "Dhurandhar: The Revenge hits hard with unapologetic patriotism and razor-sharp geopolitical undertones, paired with stylised action and a background score that keeps you locked in. Ranveer Singh is an absolute force as always!! Along with other power-packed performances across the board-Arjun Rampal, Sanjay Dutt, R Madhavan, Akshaye Khanna, Sara Arjun and Rakesh Bedi." He further added, "This one doesn't just entertain, it stays with you. Rare to see every department firing at this level!!! The writing really grips you, the direction stays sharp and controlled and there's real conviction in every performance. This is what happens when a team comes together with clarity and intent. Aditya Dhar, your narrative and vision truly stand out. Powerful and purposeful from start to finish."

Meanwhile, Kartik Aaryan shared, "#DhurandharTheRevenge is top notch. @adityadharfilms has created an unforgettable cinematic experience. And @ranveersingh delivers a storm. A must watch."

Allu Arjun wrote, "Just watched #Dhurandhar2. Patriotism with swag. A film that will make every patriot proud. Many clap-trapping moments. BLAST! Congratulations to the entire team. Fine performances by @ActorMadhavan garu & all actors. Technical brilliance. So proud to have a brilliant and versatile actor like my brother @RanveerOfficial in our country. RVS on fire! @AdityaDharFilms garu hit the ball out of the park. So happy to have brilliant filmmakers like him in our country. Show rocker. An Indian story... International swag! Jai Hind."

Interestingly, Allu Arjun's Allu Cinemas-Hyderabad's biggest and India's largest Dolby cinema-will showcase Ranveer Singh's Dhurandhar: The Revenge as its first new release from today.

On Wednesday, Vijay Deverakonda watched a special show of Dhurandhar: The Revenge at Allu Cinemas. Ahead of the release, he shared a powerful message, "Tomorrow onwards-something big is going to happen in Indian cinema and culture. 4 words: 'Bharat Maata ki JAI!' Immense love and respect to the entire cast and crew. @AdityaDharFilms is a mad genius. @RanveerOfficial is all in-explosive. @ActorMadhavan @rampalarjun. Sara and Jameel uncle were all superbbb. @shashwatology score was fire. #DhurandharTheRevenge."

Preity Zinta wrote, "Just watched Dhurandhar: The Revenge & all I wanna say is 'Revenge ho toh Dhurandhar jaisa ho warna na ho.' Direction, acting, music, editing, story, casting & every other department is mindblowing. The first thing Mom said after watching the movie was that she wanted to see it again in the theater with her friends & I feel exactly the same. @AdityaDharFilms, you have turned me into a fangirl & I love it. Thank you for this incredibly immersive experience. Your skill, your talent and-most of all-your heart are in the right place. @RanveerOfficial: You have my heart. What a stunning performance. What range, what depth, what sincerity. I still need to process everything before I can articulate my thoughts. @ActorMadhavan: You know how I felt about your flawless performance earlier & to be honest, that goes for the entire cast. @bolbedibol: What timing. @duttsanjay: What swag, so much sweetness & sincerity. Sara, Arjun & last but not the least @rampalarjun-you have hit it out of the park again."

Ram Charan took to X and wrote, "#DhurandharTheRevenge is raw, gripping and impactful. @AdityaDharFilms brings scale and emotion together seamlessly. What he has done with this film is truly remarkable."

Cheering for the cast, he wrote, "@RanveerOfficial delivers a phenomenal performance-full of intensity and holds your attention throughout. @ActorMadhavan sir, @duttsanjay sir & @rampalarjun sir stand strong with solid performances. #SaraArjun is terrific in her role."

"@shashwatology's music elevates the film. Kudos to @jiostudios and #JyotiDeshpande for backing this vision and delivering one of the most riveting films in Indian cinema. Congratulations to the entire team," concluded his post.

Taking to X, Mahesh Babu wrote, "#DhurandharTheRevenge is an explosion executed with perfect precision!!!! The finest version of Ranveer unleashed and how... The way Aditya Dhar has conceived and delivered this standing ovation worthy experience is remarkable. Special mention to Maddy's performance and Shashwat Sachdev's music. This is a film meant to be experienced and celebrated.... Congratulations to the entire team..."

Background

The sequel to Dhurandhar follows the rise of Ranveer Singh's Hamza Ali Mazari as Sher-e-Baloch and the undisputed king of Lyari. It also traces his journey from becoming Jaskirat Singh Rangi to Hamza, the man who intrudes into Pakistan as a spy to avenge the terrorist attacks in the nation.

The spy-action thriller also brings back the talented supporting cast, including Arjun Rampal, R Madhavan, Sanjay Dutt, Rakesh Bedi, Danish Pandor and Sara Arjun.