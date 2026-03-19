<i>Dhurandhar 2</i>: Allu Arjun, Vijay Deverakonda, Preity Zinta Praise Ranveer Singh's 'Explosive' Revenge

Aditya Dhar's much-anticipated sequel to the blockbuster Dhurandhar, Dhurandhar: The Revenge, releases in theatres today. Amid delays and cancellations, the paid previews on Wednesday created strong buzz about the film, with stars across industries praising its craft, story, and swag.

Leading the bandwagon is Allu Arjun. He wrote: "Just watched #Dhurandhar2. Patriotism with swag. A film that will make every patriot proud. Many clap-trapping moments. BLAST! Congratulations to the entire team. Fine performances by @ActorMadhavan garu & all actors. Technical brilliance.

"So proud to have a brilliant and versatile actor like my brother @RanveerOfficial in our country. RVS on fire! @AdityaDharFilms garu hit the ball out of the park. So happy to have brilliant filmmakers like him in our country. Show rocker. An Indian story... International swag! Jai Hind."

Interestingly, Allu Arjun's Allu Cinemas—Hyderabad's biggest and India's largest Dolby cinema—will showcase Ranveer Singh's Dhurandhar 2 as its first new release from today.

Just Watched #Dhurandhar2⁰Patriotism with swag 🇮🇳

A film that will make every patriot proud 🇮🇳⁰Many clap-trapping moments 👏🏽

BLAST! 💥

Congratulations to the entire team.⁰Fine performances by @ActorMadhavan garu & all actors . Technical brilliance .



So proud to have a… — Allu Arjun (@alluarjun) March 18, 2026

On Wednesday, Vijay Deverakonda watched a special show of Dhurandhar 2 at Allu Cinemas. Ahead of the release, he shared a powerful message:

"Tomorrow onwards—something big is going to happen in Indian cinema and culture. 4 words: 'Bharat Maata ki JAI!' Immense love and respect to the entire cast and crew. @AdityaDharFilms is a mad genius. @RanveerOfficial is all in—explosive. @ActorMadhavan @rampalarjun. Sara and Jameel uncle were all superbbb. @shashwatology score was fire. #DhurandharTheRevenge"

Tomorrow onwards - something big is going to happen in Indian cinema and culture.



4 words. “Bharat Maata ki JAI!”



Immense love and respect to the entire cast and crew. @AdityaDharFilms is a mad genius. @RanveerOfficial is all in explosive. @ActorMadhavan @rampalarjun Sara… — Vijay Deverakonda (@TheDeverakonda) March 18, 2026

Sharing pictures with casting director Mukesh Chhabra and Arjun Rampal, Preity Zinta couldn't help but praise the film in superlative terms.

She wrote: "Just watched Dhurandhar 2 & all I wanna say is 'Revenge ho toh Dhurandhar jaisa ho warna na ho.' Direction, acting, music, editing, story, casting & every other department is mindblowing. The first thing Mom said after watching the movie was that she wanted to see it again in the theater with her friends & I feel exactly the same.

"@AdityaDharFilms, you have turned me into a fangirl & I love it. Thank you for this incredibly immersive experience. Your skill, your talent and—most of all—your heart are in the right place.

@RanveerOfficial: You have my heart. What a stunning performance. What range, what depth, what sincerity. I still need to process everything before I can articulate my thoughts. @ActorMadhavan: You know how I felt about your flawless performance earlier & to be honest, that goes for the entire cast. @bolbedibol: What timing. @duttsanjay: What swag, so much sweetness & sincerity. Sara, Arjun & last but not the least @rampalarjun—you have hit it out of the park again."

Just watched Dhurandhar 2 & all I wanna say is “Revenge ho toh Dhurandhar jaisa ho warna na ho 🔥🔥🔥🔥🔥”



Direction, Acting, music, editing, story, casting & every other department is MINDBLOWING 🌟🌟🌟🌟🌟The first thing mom said after watching the movie was that she wanted to… pic.twitter.com/ZRDDfqKFQJ — Preity G Zinta (@realpreityzinta) March 18, 2026

About Dhurandhar 2

The trailer, released on March 7, features Ranveer Singh in a deadlier, more ferocious avatar on a revenge spree. It highlights his dual roles as Jaskirat and Hamza, packed with high-octane action and violent scenes that promise another visual extravaganza.

Dhurandhar released in December 2025, becoming the year's highest-grossing film and the top earner in a single language.

Ranveer Singh, Arjun Rampal, R. Madhavan, and Sanjay Dutt reprise their roles in this instalment.