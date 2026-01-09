Chitrangda Singh Recalls John Abraham Being Mobbed In Delhi: "He Took Off His Shirt, Whole Back Was Full Of Scratch Marks"

In recent months, several high-profile incidents involving celebrities being mobbed by fans have sparked serious safety concerns. From The Raja Saab actor Nidhhi Agerwal to Samantha Ruth Prabhu, several actors have faced such situations where crowds have gone out of control. Chitrangda Singh has broken her silence on the issue, sharing a similar mobbing incident she experienced with John Abraham.

What's Happening

In a conversation with Hindustan Times, Chitrangda emphasised how essential it is to handle crowds effectively.

She said, "I was looking at those visuals with Nidhhi, and it was scary to see that. It's probably the duty of the agencies managing them to make sure they are safe. But that was scary. I don't know how they can put them in that space. How could they let them go? How could this happen to them?"

The actress further recalled how John Abraham had been in a similar scenario. She shared, "John Abraham and I went to promote this film we did a long time back, I, Me Aur Main. We went to a Delhi college, and we had to go up on stage and then leave. The crowd started to build up, and suddenly I saw everybody trying to whisk John off. He kind of looked back at me to take me along. He was trying to be protective of me and take me to the car. As soon as we sat in the car, John took off his shirt, and his whole back was full of scratch marks. And nothing happened to me because there were so many women in that college."

She continued, "I was just shocked to see that because he was trying to protect me, so he was behind me and then his whole back got scratched. So it just happens to everyone, I suppose-it's not just women."

Recalling a personal experience, she added, "Even at these Dahi Handi events, I remember it happened 2-3 times-they started banging our car, and it just gets out of hand because they have this proximity to an actor, and suddenly they have access. I was very scared."

Recent Mobbing Incidents

Chitrangda Singh's comments come in the wake of recent mobbing incidents experienced by Nidhhi Agerwal and Samantha Prabhu at different events.

Prabhas-starrer The Raja Saab has been making headlines since its announcement. Last year, the makers launched the song Sahana Sahana at an event in Hyderabad. However, the celebration took a chaotic turn when actress Nidhhi Agerwal was mobbed by fans while exiting the venue.

Nidhhi, who stars opposite Prabhas in the upcoming film, was surrounded by an unruly crowd at Lulu Mall after the song launch. Videos circulating online showed the actress struggling to reach her car as fans breached security in a rush to take selfies. One viral video shows Nidhhi visibly distressed, clutching her dupatta tightly while security personnel attempt to push the crowd back and create a safe path for her.

Samantha, too, faced a similar situation. She was reportedly in Jubilee Hills for the inauguration of Sirimalle Sarees. As news of her presence spread, a massive crowd of fans and onlookers gathered outside the venue. Visuals circulating online show the actor struggling to make her way to her vehicle after the event. Despite a private security detail and police presence, the crowd breached the human barricade. Men were seen trying to take selfies with her and pushing against her as she tried to walk. Security personnel eventually had to physically shield her and guide her through the surge to ensure she reached her car safely.

ALSO READ | Allu Arjun Shields Wife Sneha Reddy After Being Mobbed By Fans In Hyderabad