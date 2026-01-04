Allu Arjun Shields Wife Sneha Reddy After Being Mobbed By Fans In Hyderabad

A casual evening outing turned chaotic for Allu Arjun and his wife Sneha Reddy after the couple was mobbed in Hyderabad.

In visuals that have gone viral on social media, Allu Arjun and Sneha can be seen stepping out of a venue, surrounded by a packed crowd of fans.

Visibly struggling with the sudden commotion, the Pushpa star held on to his wife's hand as he tried to safely lead her to their car. Despite being guarded by security, fans began gathering in large numbers, prompting the actor to ask them to move back.

The video also shows a worried Allu Arjun helping his wife step into the car, after which he took a moment to greet the fans with folded hands and a wave.

The incident occurred days after a similar situation involving actors Samantha Ruth Prabhu and Nidhhi Agerwal.

Nidhhi, who was present at The Raja Saab song release event at Lulu Mall in Kukatpally, was mobbed and pushed by fans while exiting the venue.

In connection with the incident, the Cyberabad Police registered a suo motu case against the organisers.

Videos that surfaced online show Nidhhi struggling to reach her car as a large crowd closed in around her. Despite the presence of people escorting her, the actor appeared uncomfortable and terrified as she tried to move through the tightly packed group. Soon, clips from the event began circulating widely on social media, drawing strong reactions from users who raised concerns over safety at public events.

Shortly afterwards, Samantha also faced a chaotic crowd at an event.

For Allu Arjun, the incident came on the heels of the actor being named among the accused in the stampede that occurred during the pre-release event of Pushpa 2: The Rule.

The stampede took place on December 4, 2024, at Sandhya 70mm Theatre in RTC X Roads and led to the death of a woman later identified as Revathi. Apart from Allu Arjun, the chargesheet names theatre partners, managers, event organisers, personal security guards, bouncers, and members linked to the actor's team and fan association.

ALSO READ: On Camera, Samantha Mobbed In Hyderabad Days After Nidhhi Agerwal's Lulu Mall Incident