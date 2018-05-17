Amit Tandon's Estranged Wife Ruby Reportedly Released From Dubai Jail

Television actor Amit Tandon's estranged wife Ruby Tandon has reportedly been released from a Dubai jail, 10 months after she was imprisoned. A SpotboyE report stated that Amit Tandon and their 7-year-old daughter Jiyana are currently in Dubai completing the formalities to bring Ruby home. 10 months ago, Ruby Tandon was arrested for threatening government officials during her work trip to Dubai. Ruby Tandon is a cosmetologist and owns Afterglow Advanced Laser Centre in Mumbai. Members of the Dubai Health Authority had alleged that Ruby Tandon had threatened some officers after which she was arrested. Her bail request was also rejected.
Highlights
- Amit and Ruby announced their separation a few weeks before her arrest
- Ruby Tandon was arrested for allegedly threatening government officials
- Amit and Ruby are parents to 7-year-old Jiyana
According to SpotboyE, Amit Tandon visited Ruby several times in the Al Raffa jail in Dubai. Amit Tandon, best known for his roles in Kyunki... Saas Bhi Kabhi Bahu Thi, Dill Mill Gayye and Meri Aashiqui Tumse Hi, married Ruby Tandon in 2007. They announced their separation in August 2017, a few weeks before she was arrested in Dubai.
You are my happiness and my blessing and my reason to smile each and every day. I know this year has been emotionally tough on you but I promise to be by your side whenever you need a hug or your "papabear" to protect you. Love you Jiyana and now lets celebrate this new years in true Tandon style #myreasontolive #myhappiness #myangel #daughter #fatherdaughter #delhibound #newyearswithfamily #love #light #smiles
CommentsDespite the separation, Amit Tandon supported Ruby's family to get her out of the jail in every way possible, reports SpotboyE. After Ruby's bail plea was rejected, Amit told SpotboyE: "Some very influential people... levied false accusations against her... We still hold faith that the judicial authorities will realize that she is 100 per cent innocent and let her come back to her work and most importantly to her daughter who misses her every day."
Amit Tandon appeared in the first season of singing reality show Indian Idol. He has sung tracks such as Tanha and Yaaron.