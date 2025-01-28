NDTV Exclusive: Indian-Origin Ruby Dhalla On Race For Canada's Next Prime Minister

Ruby Dhalla, a Canadian politician of Indian origin, is making history by running for the leadership of the Liberal Party and potentially becoming Canada's first woman of colour Prime Minister. Dhalla emphasised the importance of diversity within the party and in the country's debates.

As a self-made businesswoman, doctor, and three-time Member of Parliament, Dhalla believes she has the experience to navigate Canada's challenges. She identified the rising cost of housing, increasing crime rates, rising food prices, and the threat of US tariffs as key issues facing Canadians. “Given the tariff threats that Canada is facing, it will have a big impact on Canadian workers and on the Canadian economy”, Dhalla added.

Dhalla's personal story is one of overcoming humble beginnings. Born in Winnipeg to immigrant parents, she achieved her Canadian dream through hard work and determination. She added that her life speaks volumes about the opportunities that exist in Canada. She also credited Pierre Trudeau, current Prime Minister Justin Trudeau's father, for opening Canada's doors to immigrants in the 1970s.

She said, “My mother came to Canada in 1972 and I have the opportunity to, through her wishes, through a lot of hard work, drive and determination, but also because of the great country that Canada is, to fulfill a Canadian dream.”

Regarding India-Canada relations, Dhalla stressed the importance of strengthening ties, given the large Indian diaspora in Canada. She believes Canada should explore partnerships with other countries, including India, to mitigate the impact of US tariffs.

Speaking in Hindi, she added, “Jitne bhi humare Canada main business log hain, workers hain, unko bhi ek opportunity milni chahiye ki wo baki deshon ke saath kaam kar sake”. (Workers and business people in Canada should also get an opportunity to work with other countries.)

Dhalla has been working with the Liberal Party since she was 14. Her leadership's campaign focuses on rebuilding the Liberal Party and Canada. Her slogan, 'Canada's comeback starts now' reflects her commitment to addressing the country's challenges. In response to criticism from Pierre Poilievre regarding the Liberal Party's damaging impact on the Canadian society and economy, Dhalla outlined her initiatives to address crime, housing and food prices, and taxation.

Finally, she aims to create a competitive economy that supports businesses, entrepreneurs, and young people. With her international experience, she hopes to restore Canada's reputation on the world stage and build strong partnerships with other countries. She said, “It's important that we bring Canada back to the country that was very respected on the world stage, that we work with other countries to ensure that we continue to build great partnerships and great relationships.”

