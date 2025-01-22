BLACKPINK: Band Member Jennie's First Studio Album <i>Ruby</i> To Release On This Date

Popular girl band BLACKPINK has an-all new announcement for all the k-pop fans out there.

Band member Jennie has announced the release date of her first-ever studio album Ruby, which will drop on March 7, 2025.

Earlier today, Jennie posted a cover photo of her studio album on Instagram.

The caption read, “RUBY, MARCH 7TH."

Jennie also uploaded a teaser video about the upcoming record on her social media page.

The video shows the K-pop idol embracing several alter egos. Her expressions capture our attention instantly.

In one segment, Jennie sings, “In the dark I grew, money cannot buy no real friends.”

Halfway into the video, the names of some renowned artists appear on the screen.

Namely Dua Lipa, Childish Gambino, Doechii, Kali Uchis, Dominic Fike, and FKJ, who are a part of the stellar lineup.

The caption read, “MY FIRST STUDIO ALBUM COMING SOON. RUBY. MARCH 7TH."

Previously, Jennie marked her solo venture with the songs Mantra, You & Me, and Solo.

Out of the three singles, Mantra will be included in Ruby, alongside 15 tracks from diverse genres.

Earlier this month, Jennie hinted about her yet-to-be-released album, during a conversation with Billboard.

Jennie said, “I feel like I am great at creating different characters within myself. I like that about me. I intend to complete myself as Jennie Ruby-Jane, for that to be a whole person, in a way. You'll definitely know what I mean once the album drops, but because I'm playing with a lot of different genres and elements — I'm rapping here, I'm singing here, I'm harmonizing here, I'm talking here.”

She added, “The overall sound was me making sure I like every single. I didn't want to be forced into putting a song onto my album — that's what I really fought for.”

Jennie and her girl group members Rose, Jisoo, and Lisa will be reuniting for an upcoming world tour under YG Entertainment.