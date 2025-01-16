Jennie Turns 29: Birthday Wishes From BLACKPINK Members Rose And Jisoo

Happy Birthday, Jennie. The BLACKPINK member turns 29 today (January 16). To make her day extra special, Jennie's girl group team extended their heartfelt wishes to the singer.

The sweetest wish came from Rose. She shared a lovely snap with Jennie on her Instagram Stories. The two are seen petting a dog.

Rose's side note read, "I am so grateful little gal to be able to have a sister like you to share this whole journey with. So happy to be able to grow and bond with you over the years and have you as an unnie (sister). I absolutely love our cute bonding sessions and can't wait for more as we share this crazy life together. But for today most importantly have the sweetest birthday. Love you with all my heart. Happy Jendeuk day. "

Jisoo also wished Jennie a happy birthday by posting a picture collage on her Instagram Stories. Twinning in black, they made goofy faces and gestures.

Sharing the snaps, Jisoo wrote, "You have no idea how much happiness it brings me that you are one of the people I can call my eternity. I love you. Happy birthday my jendeukie.”

Jennie gave her fans the best gift on her birthday. She uploaded a bunch of pictures on Instagram hinting at a new music project. K-pop lovers, are you happy now? Some of the clicks showcase the singer inside a recording studio. She can be seen playing the guitar in a separate entry. A few glimpses offer the shooting location too.

“COMING SOON FOR YOU ALL,” read Jennie's side note.

Last year in August, BLACKPINK celebrated their 8th debut anniversary. Needless to mention, all of the members of the K-pop group — Jennie, Jisso, Rose and Lisa reunited for the special occasion. They surprised BLINKS (BLACKPINK's fanbase) by hosting a livestream event to celebrate the milestone.

BLACKPINK's official social media account shared a video of the celebration and posted a message on Weverse, confirming the attendance of all four girls. Read all about it here.