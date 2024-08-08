BLACKPINK Turns 8: Jennie, Jisoo, Rose And Lisa Reunite After 9 Months To Celebrate. See Pics

After a long wait of nine months, the K-pop girl group BLACKPINK has finally reunited. On Thursday, the group came together to mark a special occasion: their 8th debut anniversary. Fans, who had been eagerly anticipating their reunion, were delighted as Jisoo, Rose, Jennie and Lisa hosted a surprise livestream event to celebrate the milestone, leaving BLINKs (BLACKPINK's dedicated fanbase-both emotional and ecstatic). As the clock struck midnight on August 8, BLACKPINK's official account shared a celebration video, soon followed by a message on Weverse (South Korean social media handle), confirming that all four members had gathered for the anniversary and were eager to connect with their fans.

The video featured the quartet brimming with happiness as they greeted their followers for the first time as a group in months. They shared heartfelt messages, sang a birthday song for both themselves and their fans, and even cut two celebratory cakes.

During the livestream, the members discussed various topics, revealing that they had been meeting individually over the past few months while reflecting on their solo endeavours. BLINKs quickly took to social media to express their joy, sharing clips from the live stream and celebrating the sight of all four members together again.

BLACKPINK OT4 LIVE FINALLY pic.twitter.com/CCnkfphG65 — blackpink (@blckpinkpic) August 7, 2024

ICYDK: BLACKPINK's agency YG Entertainment previously announced the band's plans for 2025, with founder Yang Hyun Suk confirming that the girl group will be releasing an album next year. "There will be a highly anticipated comeback from BLACKPINK. And it will also be the year BLACKPINK starts their world tour," he shared in a YouTube video.

Details about the upcoming album and concert tour remain under wraps, but fans are eagerly awaiting what's next. The group's last tour was in 2022, and while they never officially disbanded, Jennie, Rose, Lisa and Jisoo have since signed individual contracts and are focusing on solo activities.