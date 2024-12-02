BLACKPINK's Rose To TWICE: K-Pop Comebacks To Look Forward To In December

As the year draws to a close, K-pop fans are sure to have a memorable last month thanks to a jam-packed schedule of comebacks on the horizon. Fans can anticipate exciting performances from a star-studded lineup of musicians, including BLACKPINK's Rose, TWICE, Stray Kids, LE SSERAFIM and more. K-pop artists are all set to light up the stage and enthrall viewers with their dynamic and memorable performances. The upcoming comebacks will coincide with the year-end award season, doubling the fun for fans. Here is the list of December K-pop releases that will dominate your song playlists in the upcoming year.
December 2
THE BOYZ - Special single Last Kiss (Time: 12 pm KST)
82MAJOR (Time: 12 pm KST)
MONT - Winter digital single When Winter Comes (Time: 12 pm KST)
Baek Jiyoung (aka Baek Z Young) - 4th Mini-album Ordinary Grace (Time: 6 pm KST)
SORAN - Digital single Voice (Time: 6 pm KST)
December 3
Chungha - Special Christmas digital single Christmas Promises (Time: 6 pm KST)
NINE.i - Japan 1st single
December 4
SEVENTEEN's THE 8 solo - 1st EP China Stardust (Time: 11 pm KST)
VVS - 3rd single Nothing Lasts Forever
Shin Yong Jae solo comeback after two years.
December 5
TREASURE - Digital single Last Night (Time: 6 pm KST)
CRAVITY - Single album Find the Orbit (Time: 6 pm KST)
The Deep - EP Electric Pink (Time: 6 pm KST)
December 6
BLACKPINK's Rose - 1st studio album Rosie
TWICE - 14th mini-album Strategy (Time: 2 pm KST)
TEMPEST - Japan 2nd mini-album Bubble Gum
December 8
Kassy
December 9
FIFTY FIFTY - Digital single Winter Glow (Time: 1 pm KST)
8TURN- Digital single (Time: 6 pm KST)
December 11
LE SSERAFIM - 3rd Japan single Crazy
YOUNITE - 1st single album Y (Time: 6 pm KST)
ORBIT - 5th single Xmas-time
Grizzly
December 12
L5ST - 2nd digital single Free Fall (Time: 12 pm KST)
OVAN
December 13
Stray Kids - 1st SKZHOP HIPTAPE - HOP (Time: 2 pm KST)
December 18
SF9 - Japan mini-album D.W.B.H
LUN8 - 2nd Japan single Together Forever
BANG&JUNG&YOO&MOON (formerly B.A.P) - Christmas special album Christmas With You (Time: 6 pm KST)
&TEAM (Japan) - Yukiakari
FAVE1 - Christmas Kiss
December 25
NCT WISH - Japan 1st album Wishful
2NE1 (Japan) - 2NE1 x HYSTERIC GLAMOUR BEST ALBUM Welcome Back
Undated Kpop comebacks December 2024
Dreamcatcher
BTOB
KARD
NCT Mark's solo single ahead of 2025 album release