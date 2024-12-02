BLACKPINK's Rose To TWICE: K-Pop Comebacks To Look Forward To In December

As the year draws to a close, K-pop fans are sure to have a memorable last month thanks to a jam-packed schedule of comebacks on the horizon. Fans can anticipate exciting performances from a star-studded lineup of musicians, including BLACKPINK's Rose, TWICE, Stray Kids, LE SSERAFIM and more. K-pop artists are all set to light up the stage and enthrall viewers with their dynamic and memorable performances. The upcoming comebacks will coincide with the year-end award season, doubling the fun for fans. Here is the list of December K-pop releases that will dominate your song playlists in the upcoming year.

December 2

THE BOYZ - Special single Last Kiss (Time: 12 pm KST)

82MAJOR (Time: 12 pm KST)

MONT - Winter digital single When Winter Comes (Time: 12 pm KST)

Baek Jiyoung (aka Baek Z Young) - 4th Mini-album Ordinary Grace (Time: 6 pm KST)

SORAN - Digital single Voice (Time: 6 pm KST)

December 3

Chungha - Special Christmas digital single Christmas Promises (Time: 6 pm KST)

NINE.i - Japan 1st single

December 4

SEVENTEEN's THE 8 solo - 1st EP China Stardust (Time: 11 pm KST)

VVS - 3rd single Nothing Lasts Forever

Shin Yong Jae solo comeback after two years.

December 5

TREASURE - Digital single Last Night (Time: 6 pm KST)

CRAVITY - Single album Find the Orbit (Time: 6 pm KST)

The Deep - EP Electric Pink (Time: 6 pm KST)

December 6

BLACKPINK's Rose - 1st studio album Rosie

TWICE - 14th mini-album Strategy (Time: 2 pm KST)

TEMPEST - Japan 2nd mini-album Bubble Gum

December 8

Kassy

December 9

FIFTY FIFTY - Digital single Winter Glow (Time: 1 pm KST)

8TURN- Digital single (Time: 6 pm KST)

December 11

LE SSERAFIM - 3rd Japan single Crazy

YOUNITE - 1st single album Y (Time: 6 pm KST)

ORBIT - 5th single Xmas-time

Grizzly

December 12

L5ST - 2nd digital single Free Fall (Time: 12 pm KST)

OVAN

December 13

Stray Kids - 1st SKZHOP HIPTAPE - HOP (Time: 2 pm KST)

December 18

SF9 - Japan mini-album D.W.B.H

LUN8 - 2nd Japan single Together Forever

BANG&JUNG&YOO&MOON (formerly B.A.P) - Christmas special album Christmas With You (Time: 6 pm KST)

&TEAM (Japan) - Yukiakari

FAVE1 - Christmas Kiss

December 25

NCT WISH - Japan 1st album Wishful

2NE1 (Japan) - 2NE1 x HYSTERIC GLAMOUR BEST ALBUM Welcome Back

Undated Kpop comebacks December 2024

Dreamcatcher

BTOB

KARD

NCT Mark's solo single ahead of 2025 album release