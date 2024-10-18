Bruno Mars Reveals BLACKPINK Rose "Tried To Kiss" Him: "I Was Like Woah..."

It is a musical collaboration you do not want to miss. American singer Bruno Mars and BLACKPINK member Rose's new single Apt has been released today (October 18). A couple of days before the launch, Bruno Mars hinted that he had teamed up with the K-pop star for a musical project by sharing an anecdote on Instagram. The On the Ground singer revealed that Rose had introduced him to a “Korean drinking game.” He wrote, “So this was me hanging on for dear life after Rose introduced me to this Korean drinking game and got me saucy. Soon after, she tried to kiss me, and I was like ‘woah Rosie! what part of the game is this?' She was like, ‘I ain't playing games with you anymore lil boy! Big Rosie bout that BIDNESS!'. Shaken, I replied, “Stop Rosie, I'm scared!” But other than that, super chill night.”

Along with the write-up, Bruno Mars dropped a monochrome picture with Rose. The snap captures a pile of hands placed on top of one another. Bruno and Rose also join the hand-stack game. Commenting on the post, Rose said, “What's wrong with uuuu.”

Rose also shared a candid picture with Bruno Mars on Instagram, teasing their new single. The photo showcased the musicians flashing million-dollar smiles. “The night I taught Bruno how to play a Korean drinking game,” confessed the BLACKPINK star. Bruno Mars reacted to the post saying, “So much fun! Remember when you tried to kiss me? That was weird. Other than that sick pic!”

On Thursday (October 17), Bruno Mars and Rose announced their collaboration through a joint Instagram post. “APT.︎ OCT 18” read the side note. The poster alongside the announcement features Bruno Mars and Rose's silhouettes against an all-pink background. While Bruno Mars is seen sitting behind a drum set, Rose strikes a pose in a leather jacket. The names of the artists and their latest single are also highlighted on the poster in big and bold letters.

Apt marks Rose's first release after her debut solo album Rosie. It is also Bruno Mars' first release post joining hands with Lady Gaga for the song Die with a Smile.