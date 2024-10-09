<i>Joker: Folie a Deux</i> Box Office Collection: Joaquin Phoenix's Film's Week 1 Report Card

Advertisement

Joker: Folie a Deux Box Office Collection: Joaquin Phoenix's Film's Week 1 Report Card

Joker: Folie à Deux is the sequel to the 2019 blockbuster Joker

Read Time: 2 mins
A still from Joker: Folie a Deux. (courtesy: jokermovie)
New Delhi:

Director Todd Phillips' ambitious film Joker: Folie à Deux has been struggling to rake in good numbers at the box office. Headlined by Joaquin Phoenix and Lady Gaga, the musical thriller released in the theatres on October 2 in India. After a promising start on its opening day, the movie failed to keep momentum. On Day 7, Joker: Folie à Deux minted ₹59 lakh at the ticket window in the domestic sector, reported Sacnilk. With this, the total collection now stands at ₹12.05 crore. The film had an overall 7.22 percent English occupancy on its first Tuesday (October 8), the report added. Joker: Folie à Deux is the second part of the 2019 blockbuster Joker. Apart from the lead cast, Brendan Gleeson, Zazie Beetz and Catherine Keener are also a part of the project. 

Joker: Folie à Deux marks the return of the twisted comedian Arthur Fleck (Joaquin Phoenix) aka Joker with Lady Gaga essaying the role of his muse  Harley Quinn. Last month, the makers dropped a fresh poster of the film on Instagram, sparking intrigue among viewers. The trailer mostly focused on Arthur and Harley's unique equation inside the  Arkham Asylum. The actors were seen under the clear sky, dressed as their characters.  "The world is a stage” read the text on the poster. 

Previously, Joaquin Phoenix remembered the time he sang in front of Lady Gaga, who is also a well-known singer. They collaborated on a musical that was to be featured in Joker: Folie à Deux. Joaquin revealed, “I do seem to remember her spitting up coffee the first time I sang, so that felt good, that was exciting, and made me feel confident. Gaga was always very encouraging of just, 'Go with what you feel, it's fine'” as quoted by The Hollywood Reporter. 

Joaquin Phoenix bagged the Best Actor Award at the 92nd Academy Awards for Joker. The movie revolved around failed comedian Arthur Fleck who slowly turned into a maniac and changed the fate of Gotham City, committing a series of crimes. Veteran actor Robert De Niro also had a cameo appearance. 

Meanwhile, the role of Harley Quinn was previously played by Margot Robbie in the Suicide Squad film franchise and Birds Of Prey prior to Lady Gaga

