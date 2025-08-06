<i>Wednesday</i> Season 2: Jenna Ortega Returns To Nevermore Academy, Lady Gaga Set To Star In A Guest Role

Supernatural mystery comedy series Wednesday led by Jenna Ortega is officially back with Season 2. It dropped on Netflix, on August 6, 2025.

There's a lot that's going to unravel as the lead character Wednesday Addams (Jenna Ortega) returns to Nevermore Academy and finds her way through several hurdles with friends and families.

What's Happening

As Wednesday Season 2 dropped yesterday, the makers spoke about what to expect and how the story goes forward.

Co-creators, showrunners, and executive producers Alfred Gough and Miles Millar told Tudum, "Wednesday goes into this season thinking she knows Nevermore. But as soon as she returns, nothing happens the way she's expecting. She thinks she's going to be in control, that she knows where all the bodies are buried, but she doesn't. Nothing is what it seems in Season 2."

Season 2 is also going to get bigger and better as Lady Gaga is all set to appear as a guest star in the show. She has also penned a new track titled Dead Dance which will be played in the course of the series.

The singer has been away from press interactions and promotions for the upcoming season. However her presence as a guest star was confirmed during her performance at Netflix Tudum 2025: The Live Event, a few months ago in May.

The second season will be released in two parts. Part 1 is set to drop on August 6, 2025 with episodes 1 to 4. The second part will feature the last four episodes which will drop on September 3, 2025.

The wait for Lady Gaga fans will be a tad bit longer as she will appear in Part 2 of Season 2 releasing in September.

As of now, Lady Gaga's character description reads, "Mysterious and enigmatic, Rosaline Rotwood is a legendary Nevermore teacher who crosses paths with Wednesday."

About Wednesday Season 2

As mentioned earlier, Season 2 of Wednesday will be released in 2 parts. Following are the titles of the first 4 episodes that have released today:

Episode 1 - Here We Woe Again

Episode 2 - The Devil You Woe

Episode 3 - Call of the Woe

Episode 4 - If These Woes Could Talk

The first and fourth episodes have been helmed by Tim Burton, while the second and third episodes are directed by Paco Cabezas.

In A Nutshell

Part 1 of Wednesday Season 2 dropped on Netflix today. Part 2 of the Jenna Ortega-led show is set to release in September which will also feature Lady Gaga in a guest role.