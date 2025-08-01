OTT And Theatrical Releases This Week: <i>Freakier Friday, Wednesday Season 2</i> And More

This week is shaping up to be an exciting one for entertainment enthusiasts. A slew of new releases are hitting OTT platforms and theatres. From the Freakier Friday sequel, where Jamie Lee Curtis and Lindsay Lohan swap bodies once again, to the latest seasons of Wednesday, the latest offerings promise to deliver on every aspect of entertainment.

Get your popcorn and gear up to binge-watch your new favourite shows and movies with your loved ones. Here's a look at what's new in the world of OTT and theatrical releases.

Love Take Two (August 4) - TVN

The K-drama narrates the story of a 43-year-old single mother, Lee Ji An and her 23-year-old medical student daughter, Lee Hyo Ri. The mother-daughter duo move to the countryside for a new beginning. The series perfectly blends elements of comedy, romance and slice-of-life, making it a heartwarming watch to enjoy with your loved ones.

Wednesday Season 2 Part 1 (August 6) - Netflix

Part 1 of the new season, consisting of four episodes, will witness Wednesday Addams making her return to Nevermore Academy as she gets drawn into a new supernatural mystery. The second part, also featuring four episodes, will be released on September 3, 2025. The season is described as "darker and more complex" with more horror elements.

The Pickup (August 6) - Prime Video

The film centres on Russell (played by Eddie Murphy) and Travis (played by Pete Davidson), two armoured truck drivers involved in a seemingly routine cash pickup. However, the situation takes a drastic turn when they are ambushed by ruthless criminals led by the cunning Zoe (played by Keke Palmer), who has intentions far beyond simply stealing the cash.

Platonic Season 2 (August 6) - Apple TV Plus

The show revolves around two best friends, played by Seth Rogen and Rose Byrne, as they navigate midlife challenges. The second season picks up with the duo facing new hurdles, including careers, relationships, and partners in crises. It explores themes of boundaries in friendships and the challenges of maintaining adult friendships amidst life changes.

Heer Express (August 8) - Theatres

The story centres around Heer, a young, ambitious girl passionate about cooking. She dreams of opening her own restaurant and travels to London to pursue this ambition. However, she faces numerous challenges along the way as she tries to overcome obstacles and bring the magic of Indian flavours across borders.

Freakier Friday (August 8) - Theatres

The film is a sequel to the popular 2003 film Freaky Friday. It features a multi-generational twist on the classic body-swap story, bringing back the beloved mother-daughter duo of Tess and Anna Coleman, played by Jamie Lee Curtis and Lindsay Lohan.

Salakaar (August 8) - Jio Hotstar

The series centres around a young Indian spy on a covert mission that uncovers hidden truths and national secrets. The story spans two timelines: one set in 1987 and the other in 2025, both focusing on the threat of nuclear war. It explores the themes of espionage, sacrifice, and patriotism.

Our Golden Days (August 9) - KBS2

The K-drama focuses on the contrasting lives of older and newer generations within a family, as they learn to understand and share each other's pain. The story revolves around Lee Ji-hyeok, a cold but successful individual who finds the true meaning of life after facing a difficult period, and Ji Eun-oh, a passionate and optimistic woman who stands by him despite a past rejection.