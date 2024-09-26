<i>Joker 2</i> UK Premiere Round-Up: Lady Gaga And Joaquin Phoenix's Red Carpet Moment, A Surprise For Fans

Joaquin Phoenix, who stars as the titular joker and Lady Gaga as his muse Harley Quinn, attended the UK premiere of Joker: Folie a Deux. Moments from the red carpet were shared by the official Instagram handle of Warner Bros Pictures. In one the videos, Joaquin Phoenix and Lady Gaga are seen hugging on the red carpet. The caption on the post tread, "Joker and Harley. Joaquin Phoenix and Lady Gaga reunite on the red carpet in London. #JokerMovie." Joaquin Phoenix and Lady Gaga were joined by director Todd Phillips on the red carpet of the film premiere.

Check out the video here:

Joaquin Phoenix, Lady Gaga, Todd Phillips' red carpet moment.

Joaquin Phoenix surprised fans with tickets to the UK Premiere of the film. Take a look:

Lady Gaga met fans at the UK Premiere of Joker: Folie a Deux.

Lady Gaga on the red carpet. Enough said.

Joker 2 was also one of 21 films vying for the top Golden Lion prize at the prestigious Venice Film Festival this year. The film is slated to release on October 2 in India and on October 4 across the globe.

Joaquin Phoenix won the Best Actor Award at the 92nd Academy Awards for his performance in the 2019 film Joker. Directed by Todd Phillips, the 2019 film showcased the story of a failed comedian named Arthur Fleck, who slowly turns into a maniac and changes the fate of Gotham City. The film also featured Zazie Beetz, Frances Conroy, Marc Maron, Brett Cullen and Robert De Niro (in a cameo appearance).

Before Lady Gaga, Margot Robbie played Harley Quinn in the Suicide Squad series of films and Birds Of Prey.