<i>Joker: Folie a Deux</i> - Joaquin Phoenix And Lady Gaga's Film Is Releasing In India "Earlier Than Expected"

Joker: Folie a Deux - Joaquin Phoenix And Lady Gaga's Film Is Releasing In India "Earlier Than Expected"

Joker: Folie a Deux will be releasing globally on October 4

Joaquin Phoenix in Joker 2. (courtesy: wbpictures)
New Delhi:

Movie buffs, hold your breath as it's time to welcome chaos and madness as Arthur Fleck is coming to take you on a rollercoaster ride soon. If you have not guessed already, we are talking about the film Joker: Folie a Deux. The musical thriller is set for a global release in the theatres on October 4. But, hold up, we have a new update. The makers dropped another special announcement on Instagram for the Indian audience. Joker: Folie a Deux will be premiering in Indian cinemas “2 days earlier, on October 2”. Directed by Todd Phillips, Joker: Folie a Deux brings back Joaquin Phoenix as the psychotic Joker. Equalling his madness is Lady Gaga as Harley Quinn. The film is the sequel to the 2019 Oscar-nominated Joker. 

On Saturday, Warner Bros shared fresh posters of Joker: Folie a Deux's lead cast on Instagram, urging the audience to bookmark the global premiere date. The picture captures Joaquin Phoenix sporting the iconic painted face. Lady Gaga as Harley Quinn exudes a grim expression. We can see smudged black ink under her eyes. “The spotlight is theirs to take. Joker: Folie a Deux - only in theaters and Imax, October 4,” read the side note. 

In a separate post, Warner Bros India unveiled Joker: Folie a Deux's release date for India. They wrote, “The most anticipated sequel is coming earlier than expected! ‘Joker: Folie a Deux' releases in cinemas in India 2 days earlier, on Wednesday, October 2, 2024.”

Joker became a critically and commercially successful film. It was chosen for 11 Oscar nominations with Joaquin Phoenix bagging the Best Actor Award. Speaking about the second instalment, Joker: Folie a Deux will majorly be taking place inside the Arkham Asylum. Catherine Keener, Brendan Gleeson, Harry Lawtey, Jacob Lofland and Zazie Beetz are the supporting cast of the movie.  

Entertainment I Read Latest News on NDTV Entertainment. Click NDTV Entertainment For The Latest In, bollywood , regional, hollywood, tv, web series, photos, videos and More.

Joker Folie A Deux, Joaquin Phoenix, Lady Gaga
