<i>Joker: Folie a Deux</i> - Joaquin Phoenix And Lady Gaga's Film Is Releasing In India "Earlier Than Expected"

Movie buffs, hold your breath as it's time to welcome chaos and madness as Arthur Fleck is coming to take you on a rollercoaster ride soon. If you have not guessed already, we are talking about the film Joker: Folie a Deux. The musical thriller is set for a global release in the theatres on October 4. But, hold up, we have a new update. The makers dropped another special announcement on Instagram for the Indian audience. Joker: Folie a Deux will be premiering in Indian cinemas “2 days earlier, on October 2”. Directed by Todd Phillips, Joker: Folie a Deux brings back Joaquin Phoenix as the psychotic Joker. Equalling his madness is Lady Gaga as Harley Quinn. The film is the sequel to the 2019 Oscar-nominated Joker.

On Saturday, Warner Bros shared fresh posters of Joker: Folie a Deux's lead cast on Instagram, urging the audience to bookmark the global premiere date. The picture captures Joaquin Phoenix sporting the iconic painted face. Lady Gaga as Harley Quinn exudes a grim expression. We can see smudged black ink under her eyes. “The spotlight is theirs to take. Joker: Folie a Deux - only in theaters and Imax, October 4,” read the side note.

In a separate post, Warner Bros India unveiled Joker: Folie a Deux's release date for India. They wrote, “The most anticipated sequel is coming earlier than expected! ‘Joker: Folie a Deux' releases in cinemas in India 2 days earlier, on Wednesday, October 2, 2024.”

Joker became a critically and commercially successful film. It was chosen for 11 Oscar nominations with Joaquin Phoenix bagging the Best Actor Award. Speaking about the second instalment, Joker: Folie a Deux will majorly be taking place inside the Arkham Asylum. Catherine Keener, Brendan Gleeson, Harry Lawtey, Jacob Lofland and Zazie Beetz are the supporting cast of the movie.