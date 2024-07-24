The Internet Is Obsessed With Lady Gaga And Joaquin Phoenix's New Joker: Folie A Deux Trailer

A still from Joker: Folie a Deux. (courtesy: YouTube)

The lonely, depressed and failed comedian Arthur Fleck finds love in a hopeless place in the second trailer of Joker: Folie a Deux, which released on Tuesday night. The trailer begins with a glimpse of Joaquin Phoenix as the titular joker, who once changed the fate of Gotham city. The trailer begins with a voiceover: "They believe Arthur Fleck to be some kind of martyr. Well, he is not. He's a monster" as he proceeds for his trial, which is followed by his signature albeit scary laugh. Enter Lady Gaga as his muse Harley Quinn and together they will "give the people what they want."

So did the two give people what the want? Well, the Internet is absolutely obsessed with the trailer of the film. This scene has a separate fan base altogether.

Fans can't help but love the trailer's cinematography. "I can't wait to watch this! I love the colors and cinematography already," wrote a user.

I can't wait to watch this! I love the colors and cinematography already. #JokerFolieADeux#JokerMoviepic.twitter.com/Cg0Vvp1TZM — arman | (@audrk99) July 24, 2024

"This is art, This is cinema," added another user on X.

Lady Gaga fans assemble.

"Let's give the people what they want." - Lady Gaga.



This is the exact moment in the #JokerFolieADeux trailer I felt a zing of energy. It's that little smirk she gives right after her line. Perfect. pic.twitter.com/EKhi8KruBr — Courtney Howard (@Lulamaybelle) July 23, 2024

Similar thoughts echoed in this post that read, "I am so ready to see Lady Gaga as Harley Quinn! Yes indeed."

I am so ready to see Lady Gaga as Harley Quinn!! Yes indeed!!! #JokerFolieADeuxpic.twitter.com/mAnmZFtusS — (@Rexplorer) July 23, 2024

"Oh those Oscars are theirs," read another post on X (earlier known as Twitter).

Check out the trailer of Joker: Folie A Deux here:

Sharing the trailer on social media, Lady Gaga wrote, "Joker: Folie a Deux. Only in theaters October 4." In the comments section, Kylie Minogue wrote," I. Can't. Wait."

Joaquin Phoenix won the Best Actor Award at the 92nd Academy Awards for his performance in the 2019 film Joker. Directed by Todd Phillips, the 2019 film showcased the story of a failed comedian named Arthur Fleck, who slowly turns into a maniac and changes the fate of Gotham City. The film also featured Zazie Beetz, Frances Conroy, Marc Maron, Brett Cullen and Robert De Niro (in a cameo appearance).

Before Lady Gaga, Margot Robbie played Harley Quinn in the Suicide Squad series of films and Birds Of Prey.