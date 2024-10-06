<i>Joker: Folie a Deux</i> Box Office Collection Day 4: Next Stop For Joaquin Phoenix's Film - Rs 10 Crore

Joker: Folie a Deux is close to hitting the ₹10 crore mark at the Indian box office. On its first Saturday, the American musical psychological thriller earned ₹1.52 crore at the ticket counters, according to industry tracker Sacnilk. The film had an overall English occupancy rate of 11.20% on day 4 of its release. So far, the film has accumulated a total of ₹9.3 crore. Directed by Todd Phillips, Joker: Folie a Deux is distributed by Warner Bros Pictures. The project serves as a sequel to the 2019 worldwide blockbuster Joker. The latest instalment features Joaquin Phoenix reprising his role as Arthur Fleck, while Lady Gaga joins the cast as his love interest, Lee Quinzel. Brendan Gleeson, Catherine Keener and Zazie Beetz are also part of the project.

A few days ago, Joaquin Phoenix discussed how multiple people worked hard for Joker: Folie à Deux. He said, “I feel I get the credit and benefit of other people's hard work you may not see. It's flattering, but I also get embarrassed. There were so many other people that were working. Their creativity made it appear like I'm the only one that has given everything,” in an interview with Critics Choice.

The actor added, "It's so nice to hear (the praise), and thank you for saying that. But I feel I have to correct people. I feel embarrassed.”

During the same conversation, Lady Gaga shared her reasons for accepting the role in Joker: Folie a Deux. The pop icon shared, “I did this movie because I really believed in Arthur Fleck's story from the first Joker film. I loved what Todd (director) did and also Joaquin's performance. And this was the next step in his journey.”

Lady Gaga highlighted the film's relevance to societal issues and how it focuses on treating marginalised individuals. “There are people in society who get pushed to the side and diminished, and treated poorly systematically because they may have a mental health issue. That was meaningful to me. It's a seed, and I wanted to know where we go next,” the star added.

Joker: Folie a Deux has been collectively backed by Todd Phillips, Emma Tillinger Koskoff and Joseph Garner under their banners DC Films, Domain Entertainment, Joint Effort and Warner Bros. Pictures.