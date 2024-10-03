<i>Joker: Folie a Deux</i> Box Office Collection Day 1: Joaquin Phoenix's Film Opens With 5 Crore (In India)

Todd Phillips' highly anticipated sequel Joker: Folie a Deux, which is infused with musical elements, released on June 2. For the sequel, the collections are more favourable internationally, with a global estimate of $140 million, compared to a domestic forecast of $55-60 million across 4,000 U.S. theatres, including premium formats like Imax and PLF. This is a dip from the initial domestic forecast of $70 million, which was projected three weeks ago, as per Variety.

In India, Joker: Folie a Deux collected ₹5 crore nett on its opening day, October 2, according to industry tracker Sacnilk, with English-language occupancy at 22.70% on Wednesday. The film saw varying occupancy rates across formats, with IMAX 2D leading at 64.58%, followed by 2D at 43.32%, and other formats like ICE, 4DX, and 2D screens showing around 40% occupancy. The film failed to replicate the massive success of the 2019 film Joker, which grossed $1.07 billion globally, becoming the second highest-grossing R-rated movie of all time. The original film garnered 11 Oscar nominations and won two, including Joaquin Phoenix's Best Actor win.

In Korea, where Joker 2 was released on October 1, the film grossed $1.3 million on its opening day. The US release is set for October 4, and according to a report in Variety, the studio is aiming for a $140 million global debut over its opening weekend.

Directed by Todd Phillips and distributed by Warner Bros Pictures, the Joker sequel stars Joaquin Phoenix, Lady Gaga, Brendan Gleeson, Catherine Keener and Zazie Beetz. The first installment exceeded expectations with an $80 million domestic projection, earning $96.2 million and surpassing its $155 million global forecast by grossing $248.2 million during its 2019 release.

The international rollout of Joker: Folie a Deux began on Wednesday in 14 major markets, including France and Italy. On Thursday, the film will expand to 45 more territories, with key markets like Germany, Australia, Brazil, and Mexico. Friday will see further releases in Spain and the UK.