Lady Gaga Shares How Life Changed After Meeting Fiance Michael Polansky

Lady Gaga, who is gearing up for the release of Joker: Folie à Deux, has collaborated with her fiance Michael Polansky for the Harlequin studio album. It is billed as a “companion album” to the Joker sequel. Michael is also an executive co-producer of Joker: Folie à Deux. At the Los Angeles premiere of her film, Lady Gaga revealed that she and her partner are very “excited” about the project. “We were all warmed up and ready to go,” she said. Speaking fondly about Michael, Lady Gaga added, “I just love my fiance so much. He is my best friend. He is my partner, and I just feel like when you are with your best friend, everything changes,” in an interaction with People.

Lady Gaga and Michael Polansky sparked dating rumours in 2020 when the couple was photographed kissing at a New Year's Eve party in Las Vegas. They made their relationship official at the Super Bowl in Miami in the same year. At the 2024 Paris Olympics in July, Lady Gaga in a conversation with French Prime Minister Gabriel Attal shared that she was engaged to Michael, as quoted by People.

Previously, Lady Gaga talked about her equation Michael Polansky, calling him “so smart and so kind”. She said, “I had never met anyone like Michael. He's so smart and so kind. And his life and my life are very different. He's a very private guy and he's not with me for any other reason than that we are right for each other. But I think what I want my fans to know is that I'm just, like, so happy,” in a conversation with Vogue US.

Coming to Joker: Folie à Deux, the film is led by Joaquin Phoenix and Lady Gaga. Joaquin plays the titular character aka Arthur Fleck in the movie while Lady Gaga slips into the shoes of his girlfriend Harley Quinn. Directed by Todd Phillips, Joker: Folie à Deux is bankrolled by DC Studios and Warner Bros. Pictures. The film will be released in India on October 2 and globally on October 4.