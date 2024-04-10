Joker: Folie a Deux Teaser Trailer - Joaquin Phoenix And Lady Gaga Find Love In A Hopeless Place

A still from Joker: Folie a Deux. (courtesy: YouTube)

An update on the once lonely, depressed and failed comedian Arthur Fleck, who goes on to change the fate of Gotham City. He found love in a hopeless place - an asylum. Of course, we are talking about the official teaser trailer of Joker: Folie a Deux, featuring Joaquin Phoenix as the titular joker and Lady Gaga as his muse Harley Quinn. The video begins with the guards asking Arthur if he has a joke for them. Arthur and Harley find solace in music and each other's company or as they call it, "to balance the fractures within ourselves." The two plan to escape the literal and metaphorical cage. "I'm nobody. I haven't done anything with my life like you have," Harley tells Arthur at one point. Joker: Folie a Deux trailer is an amalgamation of a musical with the heart of a tragic story. (Expect nothing less with the melodies of Lady Gaga and the intensity of Joaquin Phoenix). The video ends with Arthur staring into a mirror with a hint of sorrow in his eyes.

Check out the teaser trailer of Joker: Folie a Deux here:

Sharing the official teaser trailer, the film's director Todd Phillips wrote on Instagram, "What the world needs now...Joker: Folie a Deux - only in theaters and IMAX, October 4. #JokerMovie.

Joaquin Phoenix won the Best Actor Award at the 92nd Academy Awards for his performance in the 2019 film Joker. Directed by Todd Phillips, the 2019 film showcased the story of a lonely, depressed failed comedian named Arthur Fleck, who slowly turns into a maniac and changes the fate of Gotham City. The film also featured Zazie Beetz, Frances Conroy, Marc Maron, Brett Cullen and Robert De Niro (in a cameo appearance).

Before Lady Gaga, Margot Robbie played Harley Quinn in the Suicide Squad series of films and Birds Of Prey.