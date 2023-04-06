Joker: Folie a Deux: New Pics Of Lady Gaga And Joaquin Phoenix Are Making The Wait For The Film So Hard

Joaquin Phoenix (L), Lady Gaga (R) in Joker 2. (courtesy: toddphillips)

Todd Phillips, director of Joker: Folie a Deux (Joker 2) shared an update on the film on Thursday morning. The first picture that he shared happens to be of Lady Gaga, who stars as Harley Quinn in the film. Lady Gaga can be seen with OTT make-up in the picture what with crimson lips, smudged eye makeup and a super intense stare. The second shot happens to be of Joaquin Phoenix, whos stars in the titular role. His pose is strikingly similar to the scene in the 2019 film Joker, where he looked out a window whilst in the back of the car with his face painted and with a hint of sorrow in his eyes. Sharing the pictures, filmmaker Todd Phillips wrote: "That's a wrap. Thanks to these two (+ the entire cast) and the best crew that the film industry has to offer. From top to bottom. Gonna crawl into a cave now (edit room) and put it all together."

Fans were super excited to see the pictures and they can't wait for the real deal. Paris Hilton dropped fire emoji in the comments section of Todd Phillips' post. "I can't wait to see another great acting from miss Gaga," read a comment. "My question now is how are we all going to wait 546 more days for the release," read a second. "Give us Gaga," wrote another fan of the singer-actor. "The excitement I have for this," another fan wrote.

Inputs from another fan: "Todd do you really want to be stuck in that cave for a full 500 days? I mean surely you'd want us to see it like way sooner like 300 days or something right? Like it would just be so much easier on you I feel like. Thanks." Another Instagram user added, "This will be historic." More comments like "I can't believe we have to wait until 2024 but I know it will be worth it" and "Can't wait to see, it will be legendary" popped up in the comments section. "Movie of the decade," read another Instagram comment.

See Todd Phillips' post here:

On Valentine's Day, Todd Phillips shared this picture of Lady Gaga and Joaquin Phoenix and he captioned the post: "Happy Valentines Day."

Day 1 on the sets of Joker: Folie a Deux looked like this. "Day 1. Our boy. Joker," Todd Phillips wrote.

Joaquin Phoenix won the Best Actor Award at the 92nd Academy Awards for his performance in the 2019 film Joker. Directed by Todd Phillips, the 2019 film showcased the story of a lonely, depressed failed comedian named Arthur Fleck, who slowly turns into a maniac and changes the fate of Gotham City. The film also stars Zazie Beetz, Frances Conroy, Marc Maron, Brett Cullen and Robert De Niro (in a cameo appearance).

Before Lady Gaga, Margot Robbie played Harley Quinn in the Suicide Squad series of films and Birds Of Prey.