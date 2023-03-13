RRR At Oscars 2023: Lady Gaga's Priceless Reaction To Naatu Naatu's Win Thrills The Internet

Oscars 2023: A still from the video. (courtesy: @ThrowbacksGaga) (courtesy: rrrmovie)

RRR has won the Best Orginal Song category for Naatu Naatu, and we can't stay calm. Soon after the foot-tapping track was announced as the winner, the RRR team jumped in excitement. However, it was not just them who were thrilled with the win. At the awards, Lady Gaga, whose Hold My Hand from the movie Top Gun: Maverick was also nominated in the same category, immediately stood up, clapping and cheering loudly. Lady Gaga's reaction to Naatu Naatu's win has left the Internet thrilled.

A fan page shared a clip of Lady Gaga cheering for Naatu Naatuon Twitter and captioned it as "Lady Gaga cheering for "Naatu Naatu" at The #Oscars". In the comment section, fans hailed the singer's reaction. A user wrote, "Gaga is the sweetest person. Like imagine losing an Oscar and still being so happy someone else won." Another wrote, "She's a very empathetic person, she knows what it feels like to be in that position."

Take a look at the viral video below:

Lady Gaga cheering for “Naatu Naatu” at The #Oscarspic.twitter.com/w0rxtAIEzT — Gaga Throwbacks - Fan (@ThrowbacksGaga) March 13, 2023

The nominees in the category were Lady Gaga's Hold My Hand,Rihanna's Lift Me Up from Black Panther: Wakanda Forever, Diane Warren's Applause from Tell It Like A Woman and Mitski and David Byrne's This Is A Life from Everything Everywhere All at Once.

The insanely viral track Naatu Naatu from RRR is composed by M M Keeravani, written by Chandrabose and sung by Rahul Sipligunj and Kaala Bhairava.

MM Keeravani, in his acceptance speech, said, "I grew up listening to the Carpenters and now here I am with the Oscars." He sang the melody of the 70s pop hit Top Of The World with his own version of the lyrics: "There was only one wish on my mind... RRR has to win, pride of every Indian, and must put me on the top of the world."