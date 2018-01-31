For Grammy Winner Bruno Mars, A Message From Music Video Co-Star Mallika Sherawat

Earlier today, actress Mallika Sherawat congratulated American singer Bruno Mars for his recent Grammys' win on Twitter and posted a throwback video along with a message. "Congratulations @BrunoMars for the historic win at the #GRAMMYs, loved shooting the video #whattaman wt you #BrunoMars #GrammyAwards2018," she wrote. Bruno Mars'Whatta Man was his second album and featured Bruno Mars and Mallika Sherawat. Speaking about this album, Bruno had shared the news on his blog, "Over a year workin on it and now I'm finally finished. My 2nd album is complete!!!!! Therefore I'M THE MAN!!!" - Bruno," he wrote. The album was directed by Ryan Perez. In this behind-the-scenes video, from 2012's released Whatta Man, the 41-year-old actress can be seen romancing Just The Way You Are hit maker Bruno Mars.
Here's what Mallika Sherawat tweeted:
Congratulations @BrunoMars for the historic win at the #GRAMMYs ,loved shooting the video #whattaman wt you #BrunoMars#GrammyAwards2018pic.twitter.com/qule7AgkOm— Mallika Sherawat (@mallikasherawat) January 31, 2018
At this year's 60th Grammy Awards in New York, the American singer was nominated under six categories - Album of the Year, Song of the Year, Record of the Year, Best R&B Song, Best R&B Album, Best R&B Performance. And, he ended up winning all of six awards.
The Murder actress has also worked in films like, Pyaar Ke Side Effects and Double Dhamaal. She was last seen in 2015's Dirty Politics. Mallika Sherawat's next film Zeenat is scheduled to release this year.