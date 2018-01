For Grammy Winner Bruno Mars, A Message From Music Video Co-Star Mallika Sherawat

Highlights Mallika featured in 2012's Whatta Man opposite Bruno Mars Bruno Mars won in all the six nomination categories at Grammys 2018 "Loved shooting the video Whatta Man with you Bruno Mars," she said.

Earlier today, actress Mallika Sherawat congratulated American singer Bruno Mars for his recent Grammys' win on Twitter and posted a throwback video along with a message. "Congratulations @BrunoMars for the historic win at the #GRAMMYs, loved shooting the video #whattaman wt you #BrunoMars #GrammyAwards2018," she wrote. Bruno Mars' was his second album and featured Bruno Mars and Mallika Sherawat. Speaking about this album, Bruno had shared the news on his blog, "Over a year workin on it and now I'm finally finished. My 2nd album is complete!!!!! Therefore I'M THE MAN!!!" - Bruno," he wrote. The album was directed by Ryan Perez. In this behind-the-scenes video, from 2012's released, the 41-year-old actress can be seen romancinghit maker Bruno Mars.Here's what Mallika Sherawat tweeted:At this year's 60th Grammy Awards in New York, the American singer was nominated under six categories - Album of the Year, Song of the Year, Record of the Year, Best R&B Song, Best R&B Album, Best R&B Performance. And, he ended up winning all of six awards. Mallika Sherawat, who is a regular at the Cannes Film Festival, has appeared in four international projects so far,(2005),(2010) and(2016), including her collaboration with Bruno Mars back in 2012.Theactress has also worked in films like,and. She was last seen in 2015's. Mallika Sherawat's next filmis scheduled to release this year.