Grammys 2018: Full List Of Winners

It was Bruno Mars' night at the 60th Grammy Awards held in New York, with the three biggest wins - Album Of The Year and Record Of The Year for 24K Magic and Song Of The Year for That's What I Like. He also won three other Grammys, maxing the six categories he had been nominated in. Other winners included two Grammys for Ed Sheeran, a couple for rapper Kendrick Lamar, posthumous wins for Leonard Cohen (Best Rock Performance for You Want It Darker) and Carrie Fisher (Best Spoken Word Album for The Princess Diarist).