Grammys 2018: Full List Of Winners

Grammys 2018: Bruno Mars won in all the six categories he had been nominated in including Album Of The Year

Entertainment | Written by | Updated: January 29, 2018 09:46 IST
128 Shares
EMAIL
PRINT
COMMENTS
Grammys 2018: Full List Of Winners

Bruno Mars receives the Grammy for the Album Of The Year (Image courtesy: AFP)

New Delhi: 

Highlights

  1. Brumo Mars won in all six categories he was nominated in
  2. Ed Sheeran won two Grammys
  3. Leonard Cohen and Carrie Fisher won posthumously
It was Bruno Mars' night at the 60th Grammy Awards held in New York, with the three biggest wins - Album Of The Year and Record Of The Year for 24K Magic and Song Of The Year for That's What I Like. He also won three other Grammys, maxing the six categories he had been nominated in. Other winners included two Grammys for Ed Sheeran, a couple for rapper Kendrick Lamar, posthumous wins for Leonard Cohen (Best Rock Performance for You Want It Darker) and Carrie Fisher (Best Spoken Word Album for The Princess Diarist). Here is a complete list of winners:

Here's the full list of winners of the 60th Grammy Awards.

Album Of The Year: Bruno Mars

Song of the Year: Bruno Mars', That's What I Like

Record Of The Year: Bruno Mars, 24K Magic

Best Pop Solo Performance: Ed Sheeran, Shape of You

Best Pop Vocal Album: Ed Sheeran, Divide

Best New Artist: Alessia Cara

Best Pop Duo/Group Performance: Portugal. The Man, Feel It Still

Best Traditional Pop Vocal Album: Various Artists; Dae Bennett, producer, Tony Bennett Celebrates 90

Best Dance Recording: LCD Soundsystem, Tonite

Best Dance/Electronic Album: Kraftwerk, 3-D The Catalogue

Best Music Video:HUMBLE, Kendrick Lamar

Best Music Film:The Defiant Ones

Best Rap/Sung Performance: Kendrick Lamar featuring Rihanna, LOYALTY

Best Contemporary Instrumental Album: Jeff Lorber Fusion, Prototype

Best Rock Performance: Leonard Cohen, You Want It Darker

Best Metal Performance: Mastodon, Sultan's Curse

Best Rock Song: Foo Fighters, Run

Best Rock Album: The War on Drugs, A Deeper Understanding

Best Alternative Music Album: The National, Sleep Well Beast

Best R&B Performance: Bruno Mars, That's What I Like

Best Traditional R&B Performance: Childish Gambino, Redbone

Best Urban Contemporary Album: The Weeknd, Starboy

Best R&B Album: Bruno Mars, 24K Magic

Best Rap Performance: Kendrick Lamar, HUMBLE

Best Rap Song:HUMBLE, Duckworth, Asheton Hogan and M. Williams II, songwriters (Kendrick Lamar)

Best Country Solo Performance:Either Way, Chris Stapleton

Best Country Duo/Group Performance:Better Man, Little Big Town

Best Country Song:Broken Halos, Mike Henderson and Chris Stapleton (Chris Stapleton)

Best Country Album:Chris Stapleton, From A Room: Volume 1

Best New Age Album:Dancing on Water, Peter Kater

Best Improvised Jazz Solo:Miles Beyond, John McLaughlin, soloist

Best Jazz Vocal Album:Dreams and Daggers, Cecile McLorin Salvant

Best Jazz Instrumental Album:Rebirth Best Large Jazz Ensemble Album: Bringin' It

Best Latin Jazz Album:Jazz Tango

Best Contemporary Christian Music Album:Chain Breaker, Zach Williams

Best Roots Gospel Album:Sing It Now: Songs of Faith & Hope,Reba McEntire

Best Latin Pop Album:El Dorado, Shakira

Best Tropical Latin Album:Salsa Big Band

Best American Roots Performance:Killer Diller Blues, Alabama Shakes

Best American Roots Song:If We Were Vampires, Jason Isbell and the 400 Unit

Best Americana Album:The Nashville Sound, Jason Isbell and the 400 Unit

Best Bluegrass Album:Laws of Gravity and All the Rage

Best Traditional Blues Album:Blue & Lonesome, The Rolling Stones

Best Contemporary Blues Album:TajMo - Taj Mahal and Keb' Mo'

Best Folk Album:Mental Illness

Best Regional Roots Music Album:Kalenda - Lost Bayou

Ramblers Best Reggae Album:Stony Hill, Damian "Jr. Gong" Marley

Best World Music Album:Shaka Zulu Revisited: 30th Anniversary Celebration, Ladysmith Black Mambazo

Best Children's Album:Feel What U Feel, Lisa Loeb

Best Spoken Word Album (Includes Poetry, Audio Books and Storytelling):The Princess Diarist, Carrie Fisher

Best Compilation Soundtrack for Visual Media:La La Land

Best Score Soundtrack for Visual Media:La La Land

Best Song Written for Visual Media:How Far I'll Go

Best Arrangement, Instruments and Vocals:Putin

Best Album Notes:Live at the Whisky A Go Go: The Complete Recordings - Lynell George

Producer of the Year, Non-Classical:Greg Kurstin

Best Remixed Recording:You Move (Latroit Remix)

Best Surround Sound Album:Early Americans

Best Engineered Album, Classical:Shostakovich: Symphony No. 5; Barber: Adagio

Producer of the Year, Classical: David Frost

Best Orchestral Performance:Shostakovich: Symphony No. 5; Barber: Adagio

Best Opera Recording:Berg: Wozzeck

Best Choral Performance:Bryars: The Fifth Century - Donald Nally, conductor (PRISM Quartet and The Crossing)

Best Chamber Music/Small Ensemble Performance:Death & the Maiden - Patricia Kopatchinskaja and the Saint Paul Chamber Orchestra

Best Classical Instrumental Solo:Transcendental, Daniil Trifonov

Best Classical Solo Vocal Album:Crazy Girl Crazy, Barbara Hannigan

Comments
Close [X]
Best Classical Compendium:Higdon: All Things Majestic, Viola Concerto & Oboe Concerto

Best Contemporary Classical Composition:Viola Concerto
 

Trending

Grammys 2018Ed Sheeranbruno mars

................................ Advertisement ................................

................................ Advertisement ................................

Quick Links
DavosPM ModiBudget 2018PadmaavatICC Under-19 World CupSouth Africa vs IndiaIPL Auction 2018Price ComparisonDeals

................................ Advertisement ................................