Grammys 2018: Full List Of Winners

It was Bruno Mars' night at the 60th Grammy Awards held in New York, with the three biggest wins - Album Of The Year and Record Of The Year for 24K Magic and Song Of The Year for That's What I Like. He also won three other Grammys, maxing the six categories he had been nominated in. Other winners included two Grammys for Ed Sheeran, a couple for rapper Kendrick Lamar, posthumous wins for Leonard Cohen (Best Rock Performance for You Want It Darker) and Carrie Fisher (Best Spoken Word Album for The Princess Diarist). Here is a complete list of winners:
Here's the full list of winners of the 60th Grammy Awards.
Album Of The Year: Bruno Mars
Song of the Year: Bruno Mars', That's What I Like
Record Of The Year: Bruno Mars, 24K Magic
Best Pop Solo Performance: Ed Sheeran, Shape of You
Best Pop Vocal Album: Ed Sheeran, Divide
Best New Artist: Alessia Cara
Best Pop Duo/Group Performance: Portugal. The Man, Feel It Still
Best Traditional Pop Vocal Album: Various Artists; Dae Bennett, producer, Tony Bennett Celebrates 90
Best Dance Recording: LCD Soundsystem, Tonite
Best Dance/Electronic Album: Kraftwerk, 3-D The Catalogue
Best Music Video:HUMBLE, Kendrick Lamar
Best Music Film:The Defiant Ones
Best Rap/Sung Performance: Kendrick Lamar featuring Rihanna, LOYALTY
Best Contemporary Instrumental Album: Jeff Lorber Fusion, Prototype
Best Rock Performance: Leonard Cohen, You Want It Darker
Best Metal Performance: Mastodon, Sultan's Curse
Best Rock Song: Foo Fighters, Run
Best Rock Album: The War on Drugs, A Deeper Understanding
Best Alternative Music Album: The National, Sleep Well Beast
Best R&B Performance: Bruno Mars, That's What I Like
Best Traditional R&B Performance: Childish Gambino, Redbone
Best Urban Contemporary Album: The Weeknd, Starboy
Best R&B Album: Bruno Mars, 24K Magic
Best Rap Performance: Kendrick Lamar, HUMBLE
Best Rap Song:HUMBLE, Duckworth, Asheton Hogan and M. Williams II, songwriters (Kendrick Lamar)
Best Country Solo Performance:Either Way, Chris Stapleton
Best Country Duo/Group Performance:Better Man, Little Big Town
Best Country Song:Broken Halos, Mike Henderson and Chris Stapleton (Chris Stapleton)
Best Country Album:Chris Stapleton, From A Room: Volume 1
Best New Age Album:Dancing on Water, Peter Kater
Best Improvised Jazz Solo:Miles Beyond, John McLaughlin, soloist
Best Jazz Vocal Album:Dreams and Daggers, Cecile McLorin Salvant
Best Jazz Instrumental Album:Rebirth Best Large Jazz Ensemble Album: Bringin' It
Best Latin Jazz Album:Jazz Tango
Best Contemporary Christian Music Album:Chain Breaker, Zach Williams
Best Roots Gospel Album:Sing It Now: Songs of Faith & Hope,Reba McEntire
Best Latin Pop Album:El Dorado, Shakira
Best Tropical Latin Album:Salsa Big Band
Best American Roots Performance:Killer Diller Blues, Alabama Shakes
Best American Roots Song:If We Were Vampires, Jason Isbell and the 400 Unit
Best Americana Album:The Nashville Sound, Jason Isbell and the 400 Unit
Best Bluegrass Album:Laws of Gravity and All the Rage
Best Traditional Blues Album:Blue & Lonesome, The Rolling Stones
Best Contemporary Blues Album:TajMo - Taj Mahal and Keb' Mo'
Best Folk Album:Mental Illness
Best Regional Roots Music Album:Kalenda - Lost Bayou
Ramblers Best Reggae Album:Stony Hill, Damian "Jr. Gong" Marley
Best World Music Album:Shaka Zulu Revisited: 30th Anniversary Celebration, Ladysmith Black Mambazo
Best Children's Album:Feel What U Feel, Lisa Loeb
Best Spoken Word Album (Includes Poetry, Audio Books and Storytelling):The Princess Diarist, Carrie Fisher
Best Compilation Soundtrack for Visual Media:La La Land
Best Score Soundtrack for Visual Media:La La Land
Best Song Written for Visual Media:How Far I'll Go
Best Arrangement, Instruments and Vocals:Putin
Best Album Notes:Live at the Whisky A Go Go: The Complete Recordings - Lynell George
Producer of the Year, Non-Classical:Greg Kurstin
Best Remixed Recording:You Move (Latroit Remix)
Best Surround Sound Album:Early Americans
Best Engineered Album, Classical:Shostakovich: Symphony No. 5; Barber: Adagio
Producer of the Year, Classical: David Frost
Best Orchestral Performance:Shostakovich: Symphony No. 5; Barber: Adagio
Best Opera Recording:Berg: Wozzeck
Best Choral Performance:Bryars: The Fifth Century - Donald Nally, conductor (PRISM Quartet and The Crossing)
Best Chamber Music/Small Ensemble Performance:Death & the Maiden - Patricia Kopatchinskaja and the Saint Paul Chamber Orchestra
Best Classical Instrumental Solo:Transcendental, Daniil Trifonov
Best Classical Solo Vocal Album:Crazy Girl Crazy, Barbara Hannigan
Best Contemporary Classical Composition:Viola Concerto