Radhika Apte NDTV Exclusive: "Wish I Got More Work, Not Going To Lie," Says The <i>Sister Midnight</i> Actress

"I ran away!"

That is the first reaction Radhika Apte has when asked about her version brush with Mumbai's jostling crowd.

The point in case, Mumbai is also the backdrop of Radhika Apte's critically acclaimed film Sister Midnight which has been released in theatres today. The film had its premiere at the 2024 Cannes Film Festival. It was also nominated for the Golden Camera Award in Director's Fortnight during Cannes 2025 along with a nomination for Outstanding British Debut at BAFTA Awards 2025.

It's raining accolades for Sister Midnight, but Apte has her composure right in place. She shows no signs of overrated euphoria on her film being showered with love.

The actress is also detached from the usual shenanigans these days when it comes to film promotions. No big entourage, no mindless social media collaborations, no going gung-ho about it.

In an exclusive conversation with NDTV, Radhika is brutally honest about calling a spade a spade. She also shares her insights on offbeat films finding their place among Indian audiences, and chuckles when asked about when she would reclaim her title as "Netflix's Poster Girl."

Radhika Apte On Over The Top Promotional Plans Impacting A Film's Performance

"It depends on what you want, and it's not my target. It's such a waste of time according to me. It's exhausting. I don't want it." shares Radhika.

However, the actress quickly adds that it is not like she has never done it. From upping her social media game, to being in the limelight, there was a time when she simply had to do it all and she was up for it.

But not anymore.

Apte says, "It doesn't make sense to my brain either because it's like there's so many other things to do in life. And there's never time to do any of that if you're doing this. So I just stopped doing that after a point."

The actress reveals that she witnessed her brand collaborations and commercial viability declining soon after. It was a clear demarcation of how people who are cognizant of all the necessities to make their films work, were grabbing all the right eyeballs. Perhaps, what she had to let go of when she decided to step back.

Is The Audience Ready To Watch Niche Films Like Sister Midnight?

The depleting side of offbeat films that traverse Film Festivals across the globe, is somewhere still lacking to receive that validation from their own people.

Taking the latest film into consideration, Zoya Akhtar and Reema Kagti's Superboys of Malegaon had a terrific run at all the notable International Film Festivals.

It premiered on September 13, 2024, at the 49th Toronto International Film Festival. It was also screened at the BFI London Film Festival, Red Sea Film Festival, and Palm Springs International Film Festival. Add to that, it bagged the Best Film award at the National Indian Film Festival of Australia.

But were the theatres thronging with cinemagoers when it was finally released in India, on February 28, 2025?

Not really, then how far have we come as consumers of good cinema?

Radhika reacts, "I don't think we should assume that the audiences don't understand how to watch a certain content. We do look at cinema as an escape. We do look at cinema or entertainment for a quick release of stress and anxiety. So it's not easy to change that. It's very difficult to then make somebody like that sit and ask them to watch something slow. Just because it's arty, it doesn't mean it is a great film. I have seen some exceptionally boring ones too. But in India, I think it's a hard one to change."

Radhika Apte On Her Mumbai Debut: "I Got So Depressed, I Packed My Bags And Left"

Circling back to how her film Sister Midnight is set in Mumbai, Radhika expresses the angst she felt when she first came to the city.

But like they say, before it gets better, it gets a lot worse.

Radhika agrees as she reveals, "I gave up. I got so depressed, that I packed my bags and left. I said I don't want to do this again. But then I met my partner in London, who knew people in Mumbai, and he came, he left England, came to stay with me. There's nothing for him in Pune. I think the key for me to survive in any place is to meet with the locals and become friends."

To add a little context to why debating about Mumbai's hustle and bustle made sense here, Radhika essays the character of Uma, a newly wedded wife in Sister Midnight. Losing her way in the new domestic life that she has to adhere to, Uma has a turmoil of exasperation rousing within her.

Uma is bold, feral, and opinionated. The more she tries to break through the shackles of her new life, the more she gets entangled in it.

Speaking of being unhinged, Radhika chimes in, "I did find myself a lot in Uma and I find a lot of Uma in me reflecting in many times. There's something quite rebellious about her and I think that's something that I resonate with because I'm not pompously calling myself a rebel, but I at least question things. I do find that to be very similar and I have quite a foul mouth. So I think that's another similarity."

Is Radhika Apte Creatively Satisfied With The Work Done So Far?

In an earlier interview this year, Radhika Apte's potential was termed as vastly untapped.

Does the actress agree?

She enjoys having the privilege to take a call, and do work that truly is a testament to what she brings to the table. But then there are lost opportunities purely because of commercial limitations, which probably stops filmmakers and producers from casting her in meatier roles.

Radhika says, "Sometimes, I do wish it was easier to get parts that I want. I don't have to keep fighting for certain things. I wish there were more opportunities, not going to lie. There have been films when I always go on set for such a limited number of days. I find it quite sad."

Radhika was generously given the title of being the Netflix queen a while back with back-to-back hits like Sacred Games and Monica, O My Darling. But what did it lead to?

The actress says, "I loved being a part of Monica, O My Darling, but how many days did I work for? Five days. I feel like why don't you cast me when you get big money? And I know they want to cast me but they can't because I am not that big commercially. So that does bother me, but then again, I'm not ready to play the game. At least. I do what I like to do."

On the work front, Sister Midnight has hit the screens today in India, and Radhika Apte is refreshingly confident about letting the macabre yet manic plot of the film, take its due course.

